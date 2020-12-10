Did No. 19 Spiders miss two games because of false positive COVID tests?

Perturbed and without two games he believes should not necessarily have been scratched, University of Richmond basketball coach Chris Mooney doesn't sound confident in the COVID-19 protocols applied to the No. 19 Spiders.

UR missed its Dec. 2 date at the College of Charleston, and a Dec. 5 home game against Furman, as well as nearly a week of practice time, because of COVID testing results and contact tracing in the Spiders' program, according to the school. Mooney expressed concern about the response that he believes may have been based on false-positives, and must wonder if this could again disrupt his unbeaten team.

He was informed after the Spiders’ return from their Nov. 29 win at Kentucky that three program members – no players - tested positive. Mooney said those three individuals tested negative multiple times in Kentucky, where UR played a pair of games during a three-day stretch, and also tested negative multiple times in days subsequent to their positives.

That suggests to Mooney that testing glitches may have led to the positives, and to the Spiders' shutdown.