Differing interpretations of contact tracing caused postponement of UR-SLU game

Differing interpretations of contact tracing caused Friday’s postponement of the Saint Louis-at-Richmond game, sources said Saturday.
The No. 22 Billikens cited “COVID-19 concerns raised by the Saint Louis medical staff,” before leaving Richmond Friday afternoon. None of the Billikens or Spiders tested positive before the scheduled game, according to John Hardt, Richmond’s vice president and director of athletics. Neither program has paused basketball activity. SLU did not object to the Robins Center setup that’s already been used for six Spiders' home games.
The schools and the A-10 haven’t explained the postponement in detail. However the Times-Dispatch learned Saturday that SLU objected to the way Richmond addressed contact tracing in its program, though the Spiders “successfully cleared all appropriate university, A-10, NCAA and Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 protocols,” according to Hardt.
The postponement introduces a new opt-out element in college basketball’s already confusing and complicated health and safety systems. The A-10 has no independent medical professional assigned to make a determination when two programs disagree on contact tracing, leaving the door open for one team to receive a postponement when the other team believes the game should be played.
Contact-tracing guidelines can vary from state to state. Because of previous postponements, Friday night’s scheduled date at UR was SLU’s second road game of the season, and first road experience since being shut down for more than a month by COVID problems in the Billikens program.
Chris May, the SLU director of athletics, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the schools and the league office agreed to keep specifics of the matter confidential. May, who did not respond to an inquiry from the Times-Dispatch, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that when the Billikens arrived in Richmond Thursday, “we received information related to COVID-19 protocols that raised concerns … We had further conversations [Friday] morning and met with our medical team who advised us it was in our best interest for the team to not play [Friday night].”
Richmond disagreed with Saint Louis’ contact-tracing interpretation, and made that clear to the A-10 office in a virtual meeting Friday morning. The A-10 office sided with SLU and allowed a postponement rather than declaring a forfeit.
Understandably, Saint Louis (7-2, 0-1 A-10) may be more sensitive to COVID issues than other programs. SLU did not play a game between Dec. 23 and Jan. 26 because of infections that affected more than half of the team, and coach Travis Ford.
Another COVID-caused suspension of operations could jeopardize the Billikens’ ability to play 13 games, the minimum for NCAA tournament qualification.
“The teams that have the best season and do the most work and show the most accomplishment, they certainly should be the ones who are rewarded the most,” said Ed McLaughlin, VCU’s vice president and director of athletics. “And, obviously, it’s not an equal year.”
Friday’s postponement means Richmond, which paused twice earlier this season, will go a week between games. The Spiders (10-4, 4-2 A-10) play George Mason at the Robins Center Tuesday.
UR coach Chris Mooney said he told his players Friday to “just hang in there. The first thing we had happen this season was the Detroit [Mercy] game was canceled. So this has been going on now, this is our fourth, fifth, sixth thing. So, unfortunately, it’s not as surprising, probably.”
Saint Louis is scheduled to host Richmond on Feb. 26. No makeup date for the Billikens’ game at UR has been announced. SLU will be back in Richmond on Feb. 23, to play at VCU.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor