Differing interpretations of contact tracing caused postponement of UR-SLU game

Chris May, the SLU director of athletics, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the schools and the league office agreed to keep specifics of the matter confidential. May, who did not respond to an inquiry from the Times-Dispatch, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that when the Billikens arrived in Richmond Thursday, “we received information related to COVID-19 protocols that raised concerns … We had further conversations [Friday] morning and met with our medical team who advised us it was in our best interest for the team to not play [Friday night].”

Richmond disagreed with Saint Louis’ contact-tracing interpretation, and made that clear to the A-10 office in a virtual meeting Friday morning. The A-10 office sided with SLU and allowed a postponement rather than declaring a forfeit.

Understandably, Saint Louis (7-2, 0-1 A-10) may be more sensitive to COVID issues than other programs. SLU did not play a game between Dec. 23 and Jan. 26 because of infections that affected more than half of the team, and coach Travis Ford.

Another COVID-caused suspension of operations could jeopardize the Billikens’ ability to play 13 games, the minimum for NCAA tournament qualification.