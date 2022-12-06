Distant replay? W&M's Mike London led 2008 Spiders through tough playoff settings

Mike London showed his players boxing videos, underdogs taking it to favorites.

This was London’s motivational approach in his first year as a head football coach in 2008, at the University of Richmond, his alma mater. The Spiders started that season 4-3, then won five straight to qualify for what was then a 16-team FCS playoff field.

Richmond beat visiting Eastern Kentucky in a first-round game and the days leading up to UR’s quarterfinal game at Appalachian State involved the Spiders watching video of the second-seeded Mountaineers, and those boxing matches. London gave his players a sense of what he wanted them to do on the road against three-time defending FCS champion Appalachian State.

“The whole theme this week was run to the middle of the ring and start throwing punches,” London said in 2008.

Richmond knocked out Appalachian State, which had won 10 consecutive playoff games at Kidd Brewer Stadium, and then prevailed in the semifinals at third-seeded Northern Iowa, where the Panthers were 168-41-1 in their 16,324-seat arena, the UNI-Dome.

UR went on to capture the national championship, defeating Montana in Chattanooga, Tenn.

London (UR Class of 1983) is back in the FCS playoffs as an underdog once again. He’ll lead fifth-seeded William & Mary (11-1) at fourth-seeded Montana State (11-1) Friday at 10:15 p.m., in a quarterfinal televised by ESPN2. London is looking for the same kind of swinging start the Tribe generated in last Saturday’s 54-14 second-round victory over Gardner-Webb. W&M led 34-0 at halftime.

“It was an offensive team that put up a lot of yardage the game before,” London said of the Runnin’ Bulldogs, who rushed for 405 yards in their 52-41 opening-round win at Eastern Kentucky. “Defensively, did a great job of swarming to the ball."

Montana State averages 44 points.

London recognized this late Friday night assignment in Bozeman, Mont., as a stroke in the “the beauty of the FCS playoffs … you truly have to go on the road.” Like his 2008 Spiders, the 2022 Tribe will visit a far-flung locale or two. If the bracket favorite advances, the winner of W&M-Montana State will play at top-seeded South Dakota State next week.

For the quarterfinal game at Montana State, the W&M travel party will leave Williamsburg on Wednesday to get acclimated to the time difference (two hours) and weather. The temperature in Bozeman is expected to be in the low 20s Friday night.

“It’s going to be cold. We know that for sure. That’s all part of it,” London said. He’s heard that the Montana State crowd can be vocal to the point of disrupting an opponent’s offense. “Hats off to whatever environment the home team can create when they’re having the playoffs," London said.

“You blot out those things that don’t have an impact on what you do on the field.”

When the 2008 Spiders won that quarterfinal game at Appalachian State, that day's high temperature was 31 degrees in Boone, N.C.

When they won the semifinal game at Northern Iowa’s UNI-Dome, London described the atmosphere as “one of the loudest I’ve ever been in. As much as you try to practice that with the [music] blaring, you can’t simulate that with the noise and the crowd that sits on top of you.”

The Spiders committed five false-start penalties, but came out of the Northern Iowa arena with a 21-20 win.

“It was domed, and we played inside,” London said Monday. Speaking of Friday night’s date at Montana State, he added, “This is different. It will be colder. But within the 100 yards are the expectations of doing a lot of the same things we’ve been doing, and executing at a high level."

London pointed out that a visiting team cannot simulate in Williamsburg the cold it will encounter on a December Friday night in Bozeman, Mont. The Tribe travel as underdogs. Their coach has been on this ride before.

“We’ll see, but that’s the fun part about doing this. You get to see," he said.