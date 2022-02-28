Dom Starsia, who led UVA to four national lacrosse championships, offering TV analysis for UR

Dom Starsia phoned Monday following a morning run. As he approaches his 70th birthday in April, the former University of Virginia lacrosse coach who led the Cavaliers to four national championships is committed to staying active.

Starsia still coaches, directing the program at Blue Ridge School, located about 10 miles north of Charlottesville. Starsia also is in his first season offering analysis on ESPN+ broadcasts of University of Richmond home lacrosse games. Play-by-play man Robert Fish teams up with Starsia, who had never been a TV analyst prior to this year, though he has been part of ESPN’s studio crew on college lacrosse coverage.

Starsia will offer analysis for all Spiders home games this season, which continues for UR (2-1) Tuesday, when St. Bonaventure visits for a noon game. Starsia’s relationship with Spiders coach Dan Chemotti drew Starsia to the broadcast booth at Robins Stadium.

“I’m a big Dan Chemotti fan,” said Starsia, UVA’s coach 1993-2016 and a member of the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

Chemotti in recent years has asked Starsia to speak to the Spiders. Starsia made his UR broadcast debut on Feb. 19, when the Spiders hosted Marist, and acknowledged that he was nervous.

Starsia was a hit, according to Bob Black, UR’s director of broadcast and news content.

“He fell right into that analyst’s role with a coaching background, which is exactly what we were looking for,” said Black, the play-by-play man for UR basketball and football for 39 years. “We’re thrilled to have him.”

Starsia, who is being compensated for his broadcast work with Richmond, helped the UR program get off the ground in 2014. For the first Division I men’s lacrosse game at Robins Stadium, Starsia brought his nationally-ranked Cavaliers to Richmond. They slipped by the Spiders 13-12 before 4,249 fans, and the programs’ annual series was born.

The Spiders and Cavaliers meet this season on April 2, at Robins Stadium. That game, Starsia has been considering since he accepted the analyst’s role at UR. He said during the Richmond-Marist game that he found himself referring to the Spiders as “we,” and with the Cavaliers as upcoming guests …

“I’m intrigued by how it will be for me,” said Starsia.