Down 19 in second half, Spiders ride Jacob Gilyard's thievery to win over Toledo

Fitting. On the night the University of Richmond saluted Jacob Gilyard in a pregame ceremony for setting the NCAA Division I career steals record and attached a banner signifying the achievement to the Robins Center wall, his steal sealed a Spiders’ 72-69 win over Toledo.
The Rockets were down 2 with less than 5 seconds left Saturday night when 6-foot-4 Ryan Rollins tried to do what Toledo did to get a 19-point lead early in the second half: power over UR’s smaller guards. Rollins dribbled the ball to with 12 feet of the hoop. As he went up, the 5-9 Gilyard stole the ball at waist level with three seconds left.
“He can just so easily take the ball,” Spiders coach Chris Mooney said of Gilyard. Mooney’s comments were made in a soaked shirt, the result of his players dumping water on him in the locker room.
Gilyard, fouled after the steal, hit one of two free throws to give UR a 72-69 lead with 2.3 seconds left. He accented the victory by knocking the ball away from Toledo’s JT Shumate after he caught a long pass just over halfcourt.
“He ran into the best defender Richmond’s seen,” said Gilyard, who finished with 5 steals to increase his NCAA record total to 391. “He ran into a guy who does this often.”
Gilyard broke the record in a win at Northern Iowa last Sunday.
Gilyard (7 assists) scored all 13 of his points in the second half, hitting four of UR’s nine 3-pointers after the break, when the Spiders shot 50% after making 23.5% in the first half. Richmond (6-4), led by the 17 points of forward Tyler Burton, won its third consecutive game by scoring 48 second-half points after scoring 24 in the first half.
And the Spiders held the Rockets (7-3) to 28 second-half points after Toledo scored 41 in the first half.
“To be able to have that kind of deficit … and to come back, no matter where you are, is really an impressive showing,” Mooney said. “It speaks to our guys’ fight, and resilience, and toughness and grit. Those are all great qualities.”
The Spiders got into the hole by missing 3s and emerged by hitting them. During a three-minute stretch early in the second half, UR converted five 3s on six possessions while locating the defensive intensity that was missing earlier in the evening.
Toledo led 11-0 and 16-2, taking UR’s smaller guards off the dribble and keeping 6-10 Grant Golden out of the Spiders’ offense by sending a second defender at him every time he touched the ball inside.
“Coach laid into us at half pretty good,” said Gilyard. “He told us we’ve got to take pride in the defense … So I think we came out there with a chip on our shoulder in the second half."
After Richmond's series of 3-pointers, it caught Toledo at 52-52 with 10:21 remaining, and led 62-55 with 7:39 left.
“The crowd was incredible, just amazing,” said Mooney of the 6,592 in attendance. “It would be hard to have this kind of a win without such an incredible crowd. Just right from the first basket of the second half, just kind of willing us to get stops and get baskets.”
In the first half, the Spiders’ starters combined to go 2 for 18.
“They had more energy,” Mooney said of the Rockets.
Notes: Sophomore guard Dji Bailey missed the game with an ankle injury, and senior guard Andre Gustavson played for the first time this season after hip surgeries in May and July.
The Spiders face N.C. State Friday at 6:30 p.m. (ACC Network), in Charlotte at the Spectrum Center in the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout, and then meet Old Dominion at the Robins Center Sunday at 4 p.m.
The other games at the Spectrum Center in the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout Friday: East Carolina vs. Liberty; 1:30 p.m.; St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.; Wake Forest vs. Charlotte, 9 p.m.
