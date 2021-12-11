Down 19 in second half, Spiders ride Jacob Gilyard's thievery to win over Toledo

Gilyard (7 assists) scored all 13 of his points in the second half, hitting four of UR’s nine 3-pointers after the break, when the Spiders shot 50% after making 23.5% in the first half. Richmond (6-4), led by the 17 points of forward Tyler Burton, won its third consecutive game by scoring 48 second-half points after scoring 24 in the first half.

And the Spiders held the Rockets (7-3) to 28 second-half points after Toledo scored 41 in the first half.

“To be able to have that kind of deficit … and to come back, no matter where you are, is really an impressive showing,” Mooney said. “It speaks to our guys’ fight, and resilience, and toughness and grit. Those are all great qualities.”

The Spiders got into the hole by missing 3s and emerged by hitting them. During a three-minute stretch early in the second half, UR converted five 3s on six possessions while locating the defensive intensity that was missing earlier in the evening.

Toledo led 11-0 and 16-2, taking UR’s smaller guards off the dribble and keeping 6-10 Grant Golden out of the Spiders’ offense by sending a second defender at him every time he touched the ball inside.