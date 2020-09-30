E.L. Clements, who died Monday, demonstrated enduring devotion to Spiders as team doctor

Ernest "E.L." Clements contracted polio as a teenager and spent three months in a Richmond hospital. He went on to a long and distinguished medical career, which Dr. Clements said was spurred by his extended hospital stay.

"I think that happens to a lot of people. When they confront medicine, they take a personal interest,” Dr. Clements said in a 1998 interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

In addition to medicine, Dr. Clements took a great interest in sports, while at Thomas Jefferson High and the University of Richmond, from which he graduated in 1956. After attending the Medical College of Virginia, Dr. Clements spent 30 years as the Spiders’ team doctor, retiring in 1998.

He died Monday after living in Richmond for all but two of his 86 years. Dr. Clements was stationed in Texas for two years during the 1960s while serving in the military.

“I’ve never met anyone that was so caring and devoted to student-athletes. He was unbelievable,” said Chuck Boone, UR’s director of athletics 1977-2000. “He never failed any call to assist them. He just enjoyed what he was doing. He was out there (at UR) just about every day, and if we called and asked him for help, right away he would respond, even if he had to break an appointment (related to his private practice).”