Eager, savvy Spiders open at Kentucky, with an opponent before green Wildcats

“People come into this building and are always playing in front of (more than 20,000), and it’s a big advantage for us,” said UK coach John Calipari. “Our fans and our fan base in that building play a big part in our success … Well, if it’s just a building and court, we don’t have the advantage that we usually have. So it’s going to hurt us more than anybody else.”

Kentucky has 10 new players. The Spiders start four seniors and have experienced depth.

“They’ve never played against a college team let alone a team that runs, quote, Princeton kind of stuff,” Calipari said of his Wildcats on Monday. “I’ve got two feet and two hands on the panic button. If I was worried about Richmond right now, I’d have my head pushing it down, too.”

UR and UK have never met.

“We’re going down there for [two games]. We’re going to get the opportunity to play Kentucky, but we’ve got [one] before that,” said Jacob Gilyard, Richmond’s senior point guard.