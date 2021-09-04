Early and often, Spiders offensive line distinguishes itself in easy win over Howard

The first possession of the season proudly and loudly expressed the confidence the University of Richmond has in its experienced offensive line.

The Spiders faced a fourth-and-one at Howard’s 17. There was no hesitation in the sideline decision-making process.

UR went for it, the Robins Stadium crowd of 7,048 roared. The Spiders moved the chains with a two-yard run by Savon Smith and eventually rolled in for a touchdown in Saturday’s 38-14 win.

That offensive line made things comfortable for quarterback Joe Mancuso and tailback Aaron Dykes, who combined for 108 rushing yards in three quarters. The Spiders, opening their 138th season, experience zero uneasy moments against Howard (0-1), projected to finish last in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Richmond, picked fourth in the CAA preseason poll, went up 20-7 early in the second quarter, 30-14 early in the third quarter, and then its defense became disruptive. Linebacker Tyler Dressler dislodged the ball while hitting Bison quarterback Quinton Williams. That turnover led to a 38-14 lead with 8:20 left in the third quarter.

"It always comes down to all three phases of the game, offense, defense and special teams, and I felt like today we dominated all three phases," said Mancuso, a sixth-year senior.