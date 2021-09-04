Early and often, Spiders offensive line distinguishes itself in easy win over Howard

The first possession of the season proudly and loudly expressed the confidence the University of Richmond has in its experienced offensive line.
The Spiders faced a fourth-and-one at Howard’s 17. There was no hesitation in the sideline decision-making process.
UR went for it, the Robins Stadium crowd of 7,048 roared. The Spiders moved the chains with a two-yard run by Savon Smith and eventually rolled in for a touchdown in Saturday’s 38-14 win.
That offensive line made things comfortable for quarterback Joe Mancuso and tailback Aaron Dykes, who combined for 108 rushing yards in three quarters. The Spiders, opening their 138th season, experience zero uneasy moments against Howard (0-1), projected to finish last in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
Richmond, picked fourth in the CAA preseason poll, went up 20-7 early in the second quarter, 30-14 early in the third quarter, and then its defense became disruptive. Linebacker Tyler Dressler dislodged the ball while hitting Bison quarterback Quinton Williams. That turnover led to a 38-14 lead with 8:20 left in the third quarter.
"It always comes down to all three phases of the game, offense, defense and special teams, and I felt like today we dominated all three phases," said Mancuso, a sixth-year senior.
The Spiders did not play in the fall of 2020 because of the pandemic, and their two home spring-semester games were, essentially, invitation-only affairs for the same reason. This was a return to fall football normalcy.
In the first half, Mancuso completed 18 of 26 for 185 yards and ran 64 yards for a touchdown. He finished 25 of 34 for 293 yards and two TDs (no interceptions). Mancuso left after three quarters, replaced by Beau English.
Jasiah Williams, a redshirt freshman from Thomas Dale High, made eight receptions for 85 yards.
"I was pretty pleased with our offense, our offensive production," said UR coach Russ Huesman. "I thought we threw and caught the ball really well. ... I thought Joe ran the offense probably as good as he could."
The Spiders moved the ball consistently, methodically for the most part, and in many different ways largely because of the superiority of their offensive line.
"I think that's a credit to them, the work they put in this offseason," said Mancuso. "They're grinding in the weight room, grinding to get each other better. I think they were moving the line today."
Richmond would have been in greater control of the game in its early stages if not for a couple of defensive slips. They gave up a 24-yard touchdown run up the middle, and a 64-yard catch-and-run TD off a short slant by 6-foot-7, 240-pound tight end Christion Carter.
"Defensively, not very clean," said Huesman. "I wasn't overly pleased ... Wasn't real good defensively. We've got to be better than that."
For UR, productive and well-executed plays greatly outnumbered unsuccessful ones. A pair of holding infractions when the outcome was in doubt and a couple of misses by kicker Jake Larson (33-yard field-goal attempt and a point-after) stained an otherwise impressive opening act.
In the 2017 meeting between these programs at Robins Stadium, the Spiders won 68-21, never punted and gained 622 yards. Howard, 6-20 in its past 26 games, is playing under a new coaching staff led by Larry Scott.
The Spiders stay home for their second game, taking on Lehigh, which last posted a winning record in 2016 and was projected as the fourth-place finisher in the seven-team Patriot League. The Mountain Hawks fell 47-3 at home to CAA member Villanova Saturday.
Notes: Starting tight end John Fitzgerald, a grad transfer from Cornell, missed the game with a concussion and offensive lineman Taz Sumpter (St. Christopher’s) is out with a knee injury.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor