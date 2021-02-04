Early exposure to D-I hoops, via sports doctor dad, motivated UR's Kate Klimkiewicz

“I liked it, because I got to see my friends,” said Klimkiewicz. “Growing up, and even now at the college level, people I played with who hurt themselves, they go to my dad still.”

Allie Klimkiewicz, Kate’s sister, is a graduate of Princeton, and ran track there. Kate Klimkiewicz started her collegiate experience at Boston College, where she played during the 2018-19 season before shifting to UR.

She said her father “was a little sad when neither my sister nor I really wanted to go to Georgetown. I think he thought when I was transferring that maybe it would be a possibility.”

The 6-foot Klimkiewicz immediately became a Spiders standout, averaging 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds last season as a sophomore. This season, she averages 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for UR (10-4, 7-2 A-10), which announced Thursday night that its women’s basketball home game Friday against Fordham has been postponed by the A-10 in response to the latest COVID contact tracing and testing results for the Spiders’ program.

All team activities are paused at this time and no decisions have been made related to future UR women’s games.

The Spiders went 15-17 (7-9 A-10) last season in Aaron Roussell’s first year at UR.

“The freshmen have been really great this year, and something that also really helps us is that ... now, we’re all very familiar with the [system],” said Klimkiewicz. “That’s been really beneficial.”