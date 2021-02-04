Early exposure to DI hoops, via sports doctor dad, motivated UR's Kate Klimkiewicz

The athletics upbringing of University of Richmond leading scorer Kate Klimkiewicz included regular in-person observation of Georgetown University athletics, basketball in particular.
Her father is Dr. John Klimkiewicz, an orthopedic surgeon who has been the Hoyas’ team physician for more than a decade.
Kate Klimkiewicz said that while growing up, she often attended Georgetown men’s and women’s basketball games, and several Big East men’s tournaments in New York, because of her father’s association with the school.
“It was really cool when I was younger to be exposed to that,” said Klimkiewicz, who’s from Oakton.
From her days as a middle-school student, she set a goal of playing college basketball, in part because of her familiarity with the college game and the Hoyas.
Her father never coached Klimkiewicz in a team setting, but his basketball insight was a significant part of her development, according to UR’s junior guard. Father and daughter frequently speak after Spiders’ games.
“He’s always very positive. He’ll tell me what I did right and wrong, and I can take that to heart, or with a grain of salt,” said Klimkiewicz.
Dr. Klimkiewicz is also the team physician for the NHL's Washington Capitals. He specializes in knee and shoulder injuries. Kate Klimkiewicz has not dealt with either of those, but some of her friends involved in sports have. They commonly visited Dr. Klimkiewicz at the family home for consultations.
“I liked it, because I got to see my friends,” said Klimkiewicz. “Growing up, and even now at the college level, people I played with who hurt themselves, they go to my dad still.”
Allie Klimkiewicz, Kate’s sister, is a graduate of Princeton, and ran track there. Kate Klimkiewicz started her collegiate experience at Boston College, where she played during the 2018-19 season before shifting to UR.
She said her father “was a little sad when neither my sister nor I really wanted to go to Georgetown. I think he thought when I was transferring that maybe it would be a possibility.”
The 6-foot Klimkiewicz immediately became a Spiders standout, averaging 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds last season as a sophomore. This season, she averages 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for Richmond (10-4, 7-2 A-10), which meets Fordham (9-3, 6-2 A-10) at the Robins Center Friday at 5 p.m., and faces visiting Davidson (6-7, 3-4 A-10) Sunday at 2 p.m.
The Spiders went 15-17 (7-9 A-10) last season in Aaron Roussell’s first year at UR.
“The freshmen have been really great this year, and something that also really helps us is that ... now, we’re all very familiar with the [system],” said Klimkiewicz. “That’s been really beneficial.”
Fordham’s coach is Stephanie Gaitley, who directed UR’s program to a 116-63 record 1985-91. Her son, Jordan Gaitley, is a senior on the Spiders men’s team.
