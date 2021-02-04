Early exposure to DI hoops, via sports doctor dad, motivated UR's Kate Klimkiewicz

The athletics upbringing of University of Richmond leading scorer Kate Klimkiewicz included regular in-person observation of Georgetown University athletics, basketball in particular.

Her father is Dr. John Klimkiewicz, an orthopedic surgeon who has been the Hoyas’ team physician for more than a decade.

Kate Klimkiewicz said that while growing up, she often attended Georgetown men’s and women’s basketball games, and several Big East men’s tournaments in New York, because of her father’s association with the school.

“It was really cool when I was younger to be exposed to that,” said Klimkiewicz, who’s from Oakton.

From her days as a middle-school student, she set a goal of playing college basketball, in part because of her familiarity with the college game and the Hoyas.

Her father never coached Klimkiewicz in a team setting, but his basketball insight was a significant part of her development, according to UR’s junior guard. Father and daughter frequently speak after Spiders’ games.

“He’s always very positive. He’ll tell me what I did right and wrong, and I can take that to heart, or with a grain of salt,” said Klimkiewicz.