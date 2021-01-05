Early in career, Spider Tyler Burton boards at historic clip

Keeping 6-foot-7 sophomore Tyler Burton on the court helps the University of Richmond because of what he gives.
“He can just do so many things,” said UR coach Chris Mooney.
Also important is what Burton takes away: opponents’ offensive rebounds.
That became evident last Saturday, when St. Bonaventure came to the Robins Center and picked up a 69-66 win, along with 12 offensive rebounds and 15 second-chance points.
Burton is UR’s rebounding leader - 8.4 rpg - and if he can finish this year averaging eight or more, Burton would be the first Spider to do so since Charles Stephens averaged 8.3 rebounds as a 6-5 freshman during the 1998-99 season.
“Everyone believes in me. I believe in me,” said Burton. “At the end of the day, I think it comes down to not thinking, actually, going out and doing what you know you can do. You don’t have to prove anything to anybody except for yourself, and just not thinking and making a basketball play.”
Against the Bonnies, Burton participated in a season-low 24 minutes because of foul trouble.
“He’s the one great rebounder we have,” said Mooney. “That hurts when he’s not in the game in terms of the rebounding … Tyler gives us a little bit of a dimension of being able to get those [boards] that are out of your area, those ones that are really difficult to get. We don’t have another guy like that.”
Burton, in his first season as a starter, still grabbed seven rebounds before disqualification with 1:24 left. But St. Bonaventure effectively hit the offensive glass down the stretch, and some of that came with Burton seated in his section of the distanced bench area.
“They had a couple of critical offensive rebounds in the second half that lengthened the possessions, gave them the ball, and that denied us the opportunity to either take a lead, or tie the game,” said Mooney. “I think those possessions did hurt us.”
Richmond (7-3, 1-1 A-10) on Wednesday night at home (6 p.m. CBS Sports Network) faces another opponent known through the years for board activity, Rhode Island (5-5, 2-1 A-10). The Rams beat St. Bonaventure 63-57 on Dec. 30.
In 10 games, the Spiders have allowed double-digit offensive rebounds five times and double-digit second-chance points six times.
Rhode Island, like St. Bonaventure, is aggressive, strong and athletic. Richmond starts 5-9 Jacob Gilyard and 6-0 Blake Francis, and “that’s going to put us at a slight disadvantage on the rebounding,” said Mooney.
Richmond played three members of college basketball's top tier: Kentucky (76-64 win), West Virginia (87-71 loss) and Vanderbilt (78-67 win). Rhode Island met four: Arizona State (94-88 loss), Boston College (69-64 loss), Seton Hall (76-63 win), and Wisconsin (73-62 loss).
NOTES: Junior guard Andre Gustavson, who has missed Richmond’s last two games because of a groin strain, will be a game-time decision, according to Mooney.
Among Rhode Island’s starters is 6-1 senior Jeremy Sheppard (9.6 ppg), a John Marshall High graduate who began his college career at East Carolina and also attended the College of Central Florida before transferring to URI and sitting out last season.
