Early in career, Spider Tyler Burton boards at historic clip

Keeping 6-foot-7 sophomore Tyler Burton on the court helps the University of Richmond because of what he gives.

“He can just do so many things,” said UR coach Chris Mooney.

Also important is what Burton takes away: opponents’ offensive rebounds.

That became evident last Saturday, when St. Bonaventure came to the Robins Center and picked up a 69-66 win, along with 12 offensive rebounds and 15 second-chance points.

Burton is UR’s rebounding leader - 8.4 rpg - and if he can finish this year averaging eight or more, Burton would be the first Spider to do so since Charles Stephens averaged 8.3 rebounds as a 6-5 freshman during the 1998-99 season.

“Everyone believes in me. I believe in me,” said Burton. “At the end of the day, I think it comes down to not thinking, actually, going out and doing what you know you can do. You don’t have to prove anything to anybody except for yourself, and just not thinking and making a basketball play.”

Against the Bonnies, Burton participated in a season-low 24 minutes because of foul trouble.