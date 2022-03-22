Enduring Chris Mooney came to UR feeling he wouldn't need to make another move. He hasn't.

The enduring Chris Mooney looks around the A-10 and sees recent coaching changes – at La Salle, at George Washington, at Massachusetts, at Rhode Island - this annual churning that shakes up lives of Mooney’s friends.

They have wives and children, as does he, and these men have been good at what they do. That’s how they became Division I head coaches. There’s some unfairness associated with the dismissals as they relate to the time the coaches were provided, Mooney suggests.

Expectations and investment are high. Patience is short.

Mooney, 49, just completed his 17th season as the University of Richmond’s coach, having ridden through a building phase followed by success and disappointment, then more success. In the last three seasons, the Spiders went 62-29 (30-17 A-10).

They won this season’s A-10 tournament, beat Iowa in the first round of the NCAA tournament, and finished 24-13 after a round-two loss to Providence, whose coach recognized the commitment of UR’s administration to Mooney. Richmond stuck with Mooney while the Spiders went 11 years without making the NCAAs (UR at 24-7 was in position to do so in 2020 before the pandemic hit).

“It’s a credit to their administration for continuing to believe in who I think is one of the best coaches in the country,” said Ed Cooley, the Providence coach since 2011.

Rhode Island led Richmond by 15 with 15 minutes left in UR’s first A-10 tournament game. The Spiders’ press earned them a 64-59 win. Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard hit seven 3s and scored a career-high 32 in a 75-64 quarterfinal win over VCU. Dayton led UR 33-25 at halftime in the semifinals and Flyers point guard Malachi Smith did not play in the second half because of an ankle injury suffered just before the break. UR won 68-64.

There are often uncharted paths to NCAA tournament inclusion. Mooney recently sounded as if he was promoting expansion of the NCAA field to allow, for instance, some of the best A-10 teams a wider access ramp.

“If a team inside the Power Six conferences is up and down, or didn’t finish where they were projected to finish, but got in (to the NCAA tournament) as a six seed, it seems like they did what they were supposed to do and they’re certainly able to play with anybody in the country,” said Mooney.

Using this season’s St. Bonaventure NIT team as an example, he said the Bonnies were “excluded from the tournament, because the field is not very big, necessarily. I just think it’s a different interpretation … we have to do a little bit better to qualify.

“We just don’t have quite as much room for error. That’s the way it is. But I wish we had a little bit more because I feel like our top five or six schools, this year especially, can compete with just about anybody.”

Instead, a demanding standard is applied to A-10 teams, and their coaches. The recent changes in programs’ leadership positions are offshoots, and no one is fully immune. Mooney has been catching heat for a decade from Richmond supporters dissatisfied with Spiders’ success, and one form of protest was a billboard calling for his firing.

“I’ve got to say, I don’t really care,” Mooney said. “I’m not saying it was a great thing, or it was pleasant, but I don’t really care. It’s not a motivating factor for me.

“I have a lot of people that I care about before anything like that. So I don’t really care.”

At 32, Mooney in May of 2005 replaced Jerry Wainwright, who left Richmond for DePaul. Mooney, a Princeton graduate from Philadelphia, signed a five-year deal. He agreed to a multiyear extension in March 2009, signed another extension through 2016-17 in April 2010, and then agreed to a 10-year extension in March 2011 after the Spiders advanced to the Sweet 16.

Mooney and UR in September of 2020 agreed to an extension that runs through the 2023-24 season.

Through his years at Richmond, Mooney was of interest to other schools. He interviewed at Boston College in 2010, and Georgia Tech came calling in 2011. Seton Hall also investigated Mooney in 2010.

“When I came from the Air Force Academy and I took the Richmond job, I had a feeling that I wouldn't have to go to the next - if we could do well and there was another opportunity - I wouldn't have to make the jump, which I think some coaches (do) because the pay is so much greater or it's a chance to be in a conference that's so much bigger,” Mooney said. “I thought that I could stay at Richmond or I could decline an offer, again, if we did well.

“That kind of has proven to be true. When I've had the opportunity, the relationship that I've had with Richmond - there's a few ADs now and a few presidents - has been great, and it hasn't been transactional. It hasn't been ‘What have you done? What have you guys done?’ It's been very much trying to build something, trying to do it in a certain way.”

UR invested heavily in the program. Mooney’s two sons with his wife, Lia, were born here. He enjoys his time with the players a school such as Richmond attracts.

“We've even managed to make a friend or two since we've been there,” said the coach.