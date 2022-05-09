Enriched by inheritance, Spiders shoot for first NCAA tournament lacrosse win

Inheritance builds in a relatively young college sports program, passed on from class to class: How to conduct yourself, how to train, how to practice, how to play games, how to win them.

This is how University of Richmond lacrosse coach Dan Chemotti explains the manner in which his nine-year-old program matured. Lessons are annually learned along the way by players and coaches, in championship seasons and those that end short of that goal.

And so the 2022 Spiders head into the NCAA tournament with advantages - mental, physical, strategical - none of their predecessors had. This invaluable evolution leads Chemotti to believe UR, in its fourth trip to the NCAAs, is in its best position to claim the program’s first postseason victory.

“There’s all kinds of things you have to think about going into the NCAA tournament … just being able to have the experience in all those regards I think gives more peace of mind going into this,” Chemotti said Sunday night, when Southern Conference champion Richmond (11-4) was paired with Ivy League champion Penn (10-4) in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Spiders and Quakers, seeded third in the 18-team field, will meet in Philadelphia Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

“I do think senior leadership, it has like a lasting effect,” said Chemotti, the coach at Richmond since its program began in 2014. “I’m a big believer that your season’s success is a direct reflection of your senior leadership.

"As much as it impacts that year, it leaves a lasting impression on the groups below.”

The Spiders will make their fourth appearance in the NCAA tournament. In its first season of Division I competition, Richmond was loaded with freshmen and took a magic late-season ride that resulted in the 2014 Atlantic Sun tournament title. UR, with a 6-10 record and an RPI of 54, played at Air Force in an opening-round (play-in) game and fell 13-5. Lessons learned.

Richmond won the SoCon championship in 2018 and, at 11-5, was sent to Albany, the NCAA tournament’s No. 2 seed. UR fell 18-9 in a first-rounder. Lessons learned.

In 2019, Richmond repeated as SoCon champion and with a 10-6 record played at No. 2 Duke, and lost 12-11. Lessons learned.

The Spiders this season essentially have two classes of seniors. Some fifth-year players returned for the “bonus year” the NCAA allowed due to the pandemic. Luke Frankeny is using his graduate-transfer year at UR after playing four seasons at Mount St. Mary’s.

“A lot of the guys who came back, this was the exact reason they wanted to come back,” said Frankeny, named the most outstanding player of the SoCon tournament.

The fifth-years are joined by the fourth-year group.

“The combination of the true seniors and then the lessons the fifth-years have learned has really been something,” said Chemotti.

Of 72 Division I programs, Richmond will be one of 16 playing for the national championship after the two play-in games are done Wednesday night. Just to get an extra week to practice together and improve means a great deal to his players, according to Chemotti.

“When you don’t go to the NCAA tournament, you start to learn how special the moment is, how to not take it for granted,” said Chemotti. “We’ve got guys in the program who have been there. We’ve got a lot of guys who haven’t.”

All in each category benefit from the Spiders who came before, in the coach's estimation.