Ex-Richmond AD Jim Miller dealt with protests over sports cuts; now W&M handles them

There were public demonstrations at UR events by those who opposed elimination of men’s soccer and track, lots of emails, and many upset students and alumni. The discomfort of those associated with those cut programs “will last through a couple of generations, probably,” said Miller.

UR likely lost support from some fans, and donations. “It’s just part of the cost of making that decision,” said Miller.

Through the waves of dissent, Miller continued to feel strongly about the school’s plan because it was formulated after more than a year of research.

“You could certainly disagree with the decision, but you couldn’t be upset about the process that was used and the input and the information that the university collected,” he said. “I think once you get all the information in, people would agree. But if you’re a soccer fan or a track person, it doesn’t matter what the data shows. You’re not going to agree with the decision, no matter what.”