Ex-Spider Grant Golden displayed 3-point touch at PIT

Former University of Richmond forward Grant Golden made four of eight 3-point attempts during his three games at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament.

Grant Golden showed at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament he can hit 3-point shots, a skill that would help the 6-foot-10 forward in his professional career.

Golden at the University of Richmond this season converted 23 of 82 3-point attempts (28%), and shot fewer as the season progressed. He totaled 13 3-point attempts in Richmond’s last 12 games.

Golden concentrated on interior offense as the Spiders (24-13, 10-8 A-10) swept four games to capture the A-10 title and defeated Iowa in the NCAA tournament, in Buffalo.

But part of his professional value is as a big man who can effectively pass and draw opponents away from the lane by hitting an occasional 3. Golden did that at the PIT at Churchland High April 13-16, hitting 4 of 8 from 3-point distance in three games.

The PIT is a showcase in which 64 seniors are divided into eight teams and then evaluated by NBA and international scouts during games.

Golden scored 14, 9 and 13, and made 15 of 24 from the field with 13 assists.

Like Golden, 5-9 former Spider Jacob Gilyard played three games at the PIT. Gilyard converted 4 of 20 shots (2-15 from 3). He had 21 assists and 8 steals.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

