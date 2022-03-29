Ex-Spider ShawnDre' Jones 'mostly passed' at Elko Middle School. At 27, he's still rockin' in G League.

The University of Richmond’s Chris Mooney visited Orlando, Fla., nearly a decade ago, doing what college basketball coaches often do when they’re out of town: watching AAU national tournaments while holding pages full of names, numbers and hometowns.

In a multiple-court setting, Mooney’s intention was observation of a particular prospect he thought would make a good Spider. But Mooney’s focus shifted elsewhere in that game. A 155-pound guard, ShawnDre’ Jones, scored 12 of his team’s first 14 points.

"I looked (at the roster), and he's from Richmond,” Mooney recalled.

Mooney never heard of ShawnDre’ Jones. The coach quickly started making calls. Mooney learned the 5-foot-10 Jones was born in Richmond, attended Sandston's Elko Middle School, and moved to the Houston area – Richmond, Texas - for family reasons a few days before he started high school.

Jones was a wiry wisp, but confident and clever on the court. He passed well and scored some. His game and build caused questions about where he might fit in a Division I setting. Jones heard all of them. Akron and South Alabama were the Spiders’ recruiting competition. He was underestimated, Jones said in a Monday interview.

That was fine with him. Jones welcomed the opportunity to return to the Richmond area, recognized the value of a UR degree, and was familiar with Richmond basketball because he attended some Spiders’ games as a child. From 2014 to 2017, Jones was a reliable ballhandler and scorer who made 76 starts (132 games) as a Spider, concluding his career with 1,608 points.

Ex-UR forward Alonzo Nelson-Ododa called Jones is "crafty." Mooney used the word "savvy."

As an Elko Middle School student, Jones said he was primarily a penetrating dribbler trying to develop a floater.

"Mostly, I passed the ball," Jones said.

The 3-point shot came later, with additional strength and form shaping by his father, Shawn Jones, who played shooting guard at Virginia State.

The baton was passed among successful shortish guards at Richmond since Mooney took over the program in 2005: 6-0 Kevin Anderson, 5-8 Kendall Anthony, Jones, and then 5-9 Jacob Gilyard, who completed his run as a five-year starter this season and credits Jones for helping him during offeseasons.

Each of those four is among the top-12 scorers in program history.

Jones at UR found a hybrid niche he continues to occupy. After four seasons in the Richmond rotation, Jones, 27, has spent most of his professional career in the G League, the domestic Triple-A league for players with NBA aspirations. This season, he averages 10 points for the Motor City Cruise, an affiliate of the Detroit Pistons.

“It’s a really talented league, some would say the second-best league in the world,” said Jones. “The only league that’s close to it that’s not the NBA is EuroLeague, so (the G League) is highly competitive.”

The EuroLeague is comprised of European club competition and recognized as the top international league.

Jones said he no longer is underestimated as much as when he was as a high-school player, though “I would say some people still do a little bit. But I go out there and compete to prove everybody wrong. I play with that chip on my shoulder. The doubt and the hate, that’s what drives me and keeps me going.”

Jones’ Motor City team has qualified for the G League April playoffs, and he may run into some familiar faces. Also qualified is the Capital City Go-Go, whose roster includes former Spiders T.J. Cline, the 2017 A-10 player of the year, and guard Blake Francis, who led UR in scoring during the two seasons prior to this one. Also, former Spiders forward Dan Geriot coached the Cleveland Cavaliers’ G League entry.

“Winning brings team success. Team success brings individual success in this league,” said Jones.

His family members continue to reside in the Richmond area, where he periodically visits. Jones makes his home in Houston.