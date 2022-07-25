Ex-Spiders' captains, national champs - Mike London, Will Healy - reunite Sept. 2 at W&M-Charlotte

Right out of the CAA Football chute charges a game with an engaging local subplot.

William & Mary visits Charlotte during the season’s first full slate of action, and when the coaches meet for a pre-game chat at midfield on Friday, Sept. 2, count on a warm embrace and wide smiles starting the encounter.

The Tribe are led by Mike London. The 49ers are guided by Will Healy.

Both played at the University of Richmond. Healy was a back-up quarterback on the 2008 Spiders’ team, coached by London, that won the FCS championship.

London called Healy "one of my all-time favorite people in my coaching career. He is bright, honest, loves what he does and is an inspiring person. Faith, family and football are creeds he lives by. I am so proud and honored to have been his college head coach."

London, a UR defensive back (1979-82), enters his fourth year at W&M. Healy, a 2008 UR captain as a senior despite playing behind Eric Ward, begins his fourth year at Charlotte, a Conference USA member headed to the American Athletic Conference in 2023.

London took over at Richmond in 2008 after Dave Clawson, now Wake Forest’s coach, became Tennessee’s offensive coordinator.

“I can remember when Coach London was hired and the excitement that surrounded that move. I called my dad and said if our love for Coach London determines the amount of wins and losses we have this year, we will win the whole thing,” Healy wrote in a 2008 blog post for UR.

The 2008 Spiders went 13-3, winning their last nine games, a streak capped by the 24-7 national-championship victory over Montana.

London was a captain on the 1982 Richmond team that went 0-10 facing a brutal schedule. UR opened at home against Virginia Tech before consecutive road games at South Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia, East Carolina and Louisville.

London remained UR’s coach through 2009, and then shifted to Virginia.

A day after the 2008 FCS championship game in Chattanooga, Tenn., Healy’s hometown, Richmond defensive coordinator Russ Huesman was hired as the coach at Chattanooga, his alma mater. One of his first Mocs’ staff hires was Healy, who stayed with Huesman at Chattanooga through the 2015 season. Huesman left Chattanooga to become Richmond’s coach for the 2017 season.

Healy took over at Ohio Valley Conference member Austin Peay in 2016, and the FCS Governors went 0-11 in his first season to extend their losing streak to 29. Austin Peay, located in Clarksville, Tenn., finished 8-4 in 2017, with three of the losses coming to FBS opponents. Healy was named national FCS coach of the year.

London, then in his first year at Howard, was among the other finalists for the 2017 Eddie Robinson Award. Howard that year won at UNLV as a 45-point underdog, and posted its first winning record (7-4) since 2012 and its second in 16 years.

In a 2020 interview with the Times-Dispatch, Healy said, "I had an unbelievable time (at UR). It's funny because my experience was not anywhere near what I dreamed it would be. Didn't play a ton of snaps. Was more of a special-teams guy, when I could get on the field.

"I came in like I should have been drafted by the Green Bay Packers. To sit the bench for five years was definitely a humbling experience. But it taught me so much more about myself, and in what areas I needed to grow … It has definitely helped me in the coaching profession, dealing with guys who are upset about opportunities and playing time."

Both Healy, 37, and London, 61, are seeking some traction at their current schools.

London led the Tribe to records of 5-7 (2019), 1-2 (spring 2021) and 6-5 (2021). CAA Football media day is Thursday, and the preseason poll released at that time is expected to project W&M in the top tier of the 13-team league that adds Hampton and Monmouth (with North Carolina A&T coming aboard in 2023.

Healy’s Charlotte teams went 7-6 (2019), 2-4 (2020) and 5-7 (2021).