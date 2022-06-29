Ex-Spiders coach John Beilein heading into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

Former University of Richmond coach John Beilein is among those entering the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame this year, the organization announced Tuesday evening.

While Beilein led the Spiders 1997-2002, they went 100-53 with one trip to the NCAA tournament (1998) and two to the NIT (2001, 2002). Beilein later coached at West Virginia, Michigan and in the NBA (Cleveland Cavaliers),

Beilein won 829 college games during stops that also included Erie Community College, Nazareth, Le Moyne, and Canisius. His teams made 20 trips to NCAA tournaments. Beilein’s career was highlighted by a pair of Final Four appearances at Michigan - in 2013 and a run to the 2018 national title game.

Other members of the Class of 2022 are players Richard Hamilton of Connecticut, Larry Miller of North Carolina, Frank Selvy of Furman, and the late Jimmy Walker of Providence, along with coaches Jerry Krause and Lon Kruger.

The Class of 2022 will be enshrined on Nov. 20 in Kansas City as part of National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Weekend, which also features the annual Hall of Fame Classic tournament.