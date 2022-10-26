Ex-Spiders hoops players now supervise Richmond, Henrico police forces

The acting chief of the Richmond Police Department, Rick Edwards, is a former University of Richmond basketball player, as is Henrico County's police chief, Eric English.

Edwards was named to the Richmond post Tuesday, when Chief Gerald Smith resigned.

Edwards, from Chesapeake, Ohio, arrived at UR in 1993. The 6-foot-8 left-handed forward who attended Fork Union Military Academy for a postgraduate year was a rebounder, screen-setter, and physical defender early in his UR career.

Edwards averaged 2.1 points as a freshman, 7.0 as a sophomore and 8.3 as a junior. Each year, he brought more strength, more confidence, and a new interior move or two back from offseason training.

By Edwards' senior season, he was captain and led the Spiders in scoring (13.6 ppg) and was their second-leading rebounder (7.5 rpg) on the way to second team all-CAA recognition.

"A tribute to determination and toughness," said his UR coach, Bill Dooley. "Such great character.''

English, a 6-2 starting Spiders guard who graduated from UR with a criminal justice degree in 1989, was known for his lock-down defense.

"He'd guard the devil out of you," English's coach at UR, Dick Tarrant, said. "Silence is golden. He didn't say much. Even with his buddies, he was short on words. A very serious student, and an excellent kid to coach."

English, from Mebane, N.C., was a member of the Richmond Police Department for 28 years, rising to the rank of deputy chief. He also was a well respected high school basketball official in the Richmond area for 15 years.

Police work and officiating are similar in some ways, English believes.

"Your job is to enforce the rules. Try to minimize it as best you can and try to stay out of it, but still try to resolve the issue," he told the Times-Dispatch in 2020.

Tarrant coached the Spiders from 1981 to 1993 and before each season invited an FBI agent to speak to the team about point-shaving and other potential pitfalls. English had interest in an FBI career. He discussed this ambition with one of the FBI representatives who met with the Spiders and was informed that local law enforcement is a common starting point for aspiring FBI agents.

English became a Richmond police officer and loved his job so much that he dropped pursuit of FBI work. English elevated in the Richmond Police Department's chain of command before being hired as Harrisonburg's police chief in September 2018. He became Henrico's police chief in 2020.

Edwards spent part of a college summer working a 160-hour internship with Henrico County's force, riding with officers in patrol cars and observing aerial-surveillance techniques.

Edwards went on to play professionally for two years in Holland, Belgium and Austria. The time in pro basketball was a short bridge to a career in law enforcement long planned by Edwards. He joined the Richmond Police Department in 1999, and gradually moved up in the ranks.

"It was just kind of a fit for me," Edwards, a criminal justice major at UR, said in an interview with the Times-Dispatch in 2019. "A lot of police officers have family members in the business. I never did. I just always knew that I wanted to do something that was interesting and challenging and rewarding.

"I was never driven by trying to make a lot of money, or anything like that. I wanted to have a life that I felt was meaningful … It's a great way to help people."

Edwards was a patrol officer. He worked in various street-level narcotics units. He became a detective in the Major Crimes Division. But for most of his career, he investigated homicides.