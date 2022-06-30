Ex-Spiders star Jacob Gilyard, on Golden State's summer squad, 'trying to soak it all in'

Jacob Gilyard is right where he wants to be – with the Golden State Warriors summer league team – for a couple of reasons.

The former University of Richmond star guard has long been a Warriors’ fan.

“Don’t tell people that,” Gilyard said Wednesday from San Francisco after a team workout. “I’m supposed to be here as strictly business. But, yeah, for almost like 10 years now.”

That time frame roughly mirrors the Golden State career of one Steph Curry. The 5-foot-9 Gilyard confirmed this is not a coincidence.

“Obviously, being a mid-major guy, being a small guard, it’s hard not to be impressed with Steph, for sure,” said Gilyard.

Curry played at Davidson, which belongs to the A-10 with Richmond, though when Curry was a Wildcat, Davidson was a Southern Conference member.

Gilyard, invited to join Golden State as a free agent, is a member of the Warriors summer roster that begins playing games Saturday in the fourth annual California Classic at San Francisco’s Chase Center. Golden State, Sacramento, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat will compete in the event that features double-headers on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday.

Warriors California Classic games can be seen on NBATV (vs. Sacramento Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, vs. Los Angeles Lakers Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET, vs. Miami Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET). The Golden State team, led by organization developmental coach Seth Cooper, held a three-day mini-camp at Chase Center that began Wednesday.

Former Richmond star guard Kenny Atkinson is an assistant for the Warriors, who won the 2022 NBA championship. Cooper also coaches the organization's G League affiliate.

Following the California Classic, Golden State moves on to the NBA2K23 Summer League 2022, which takes place July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the UNLV.

“I’m just trying to soak it all in,” said Gilyard, who’s from Kansas City. “To be a part of a winning organization, obviously they won (the NBA championship) this year, so it’s all like butterflies and rainbows right now. I’m excited to learn, and then go from there.”

Gilyard left UR as the NCAA career leader in steals (466) and the program career leader in assists (782, most in A-10 history), and 3-pointers (332). He scored 2,039 career points, which ranks No. 5 among former Spiders, in five seasons.

“As a small guard, you kind of have a chip on your shoulder,” said Gilyard. “I was kind of always taught to play both sides of the ball, starting with defense and then going to offense. I guess it just stuck with me as a kid and translated to college. “

Former UR forward Grant Golden, who’s 6-10, paired with Gilyard to lead the Spiders to the 2022 A-10 championship and an upset of Big Ten champ Iowa in the NCAA tournament. Golden is a member of the Atlanta Hawks’ summer roster.

NBA summer rosters are largely comprised of 2022 draft picks, second-year professionals who didn’t play extensive minutes during the NBA last season, and free-agent hopefuls such as Gilyard and Golden.

“I think all rookies kind of just want to prove they belong, and that I can compete with whoever’s on the court,” said Gilyard. “And that’s what I plan to show.”