Ex-Spiders star LB Pat Kelly pulls for upstart football leagues. Richmonder played in one.

At least one Richmond-area resident will be paying close attention when the Birmingham Stallions and New Jersey Generals kick off the reincarnated United States Football League Saturday night on FOX and NBC.

Former University of Richmond star linebacker Pat Kelly pulls for these upstart football leagues to make it. He played in one.

Kelly was a member of the World Football League’s Birmingham Vulcans in 1975, before that team and the rest of the league ceased operations because of financial problems. The Vulcans were 9-3 when the WFL halted play, and coached by Marvin Bass, the Petersburg High grad who played and coached at William & Mary.

“I think Marvin Bass was probably the finest coach I ever had,” said Kelly, 71. “Everybody on the team loved that man.”

Bass helped Birmingham become one of the WFL’s top teams in 1975, the league’s second and final year. But the most memorable team in a WFL that included The Hawaiians, the Shreveport Steamer, the Southern Californian Sun, the Chicago Winds and several other franchises, was the Memphis Southmen. With big checks, that organization had acquired NFL Miami Dolphins stars Larry Csonka, a bruising fullback, Paul Warfield, a fleet receiver, and Jim Kiick, a versatile halfback.

“We whipped up on them every time we played them,” said Kelly. That mastery, however, came with a price, added Kelly, who competed as a pro at 6-foot-2 and about 225 pounds.

“After tackling Larry Csonka so many times, I ended up being 6-1,” he said.

Kelly, originally from East Brady, Pa., met his wife, Tricia, in Birmingham, and they have been together for 43 years.

“One of the first dates I had with her, I invited her to come watch (Birmingham) play, and we were playing Chicago that night,” said Kelly. “I ended up getting a concussion, fractured my jaw, broke a wisdom tooth in half. She went to the hospital with me that night. They released me in her care.”

In Kelly’s view, the best WFL teams could have matched up well with some NFL teams. But the WFL, which started seasons during late summer and played through November, lost its TV contract. There was no financial path to continuation.

Kelly was paid on time and in full, which not every former WFL player can claim.

“The way they paid us back then is we got a base salary plus a percentage of the gate,” he said. “Birmingham is a really nice city and they really back their football team, so I’m looking forward to watching them play this weekend.”

Kelly said that in addition to the USFL Birmingham team, he will also be supporting the USFL’s Houston Gamblers, to which the Kelly family has a connection. Kelly’s younger brother, Jim played quarterback for the old Houston Gamblers in 1984 and 1985 before moving on to a Hall of Fame career with the Buffalo Bills.

Among the current USFL quarterbacks is Kyle Lauletta, a former UR standout expected to start for the Pittsburgh Maulers. The first version of the USFL played 1983-85 before shutting down.

Kelly, chosen first team All-Southern Conference 1971, 1972, and 1973, is generally viewed as one of the premier players in UR football history. He is a member of the school’s hall of fame and late last year was selected to the Southern Conference’s 100th Anniversary team along with ex-Spiders Walker Gillette (receiver, first team All-SoCon 1967, 1968, 1969), Buster O’Brien (quarterback, SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1968-69), and Earl “Buddy” Stoudt (running back, All-American 1960, 1961).

Richmond was a Southern Conference member 1936 through 1976.