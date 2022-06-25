Ex-Spiders star Tim Hightower transfers his motivating message to book form

Go back to the summer of 2007, Tim Hightower's senior year as a University of Richmond running back. A prominent member of the team was absent as a players-only workout was about to begin early one morning. Hightower, a captain, noticed.

"Something just said to me, 'If he's not here, it's going to impact all of us.' It was like a broken link on the team," said Hightower.

He led his teammates in a jog to the dorm room of the absent Spider, who rose and joined the group for the training session.

That level of influence is what distinguished Hightower at Richmond, as well as his program-record 3,712 rushing yards. Hightower went on to an NFL career and then became a motivational speaker, among other things.

Add “author” to his list of accomplishments.

Starting on July 5, Hightower’s book – “A Dream Worth Fighting For” – is available. The 212-page work, co-authored by William L. Sachs, was three years in the making, according to Hightower.

It focuses on his comeback from a knee injury, multiple surgeries, and subsequent infection that conspired to interrupt his NFL career. Hightower was hurt as a Washington player in 2011, and did not reappear in the NFL until his two-year run as a New Orleans Saint 2015-16.

“The question I was asked … ‘How did you make it back?’” said Hightower, 36 and a Richmond area resident.

The drive involved in his return to the NFL applies to other endeavors worth fighting for in everyday life, according to Hightower, who is the director of alumni relations for the Washington Commanders.

“If it impacts one person, it’s worth it,” Hightower said of the book.

His ability to rise through adversity cannot be questioned. Hightower missed most of his senior football season at Alexandria's Episcopal High because of a broken foot. Almost all college recruiters stopped tracking him. That scholarship to an ACC school – several of them had sought Hightower - evaporated.

"It seemed like the end of the world," Hightower said.

A scholarship was his lone path to a college education. He started getting phone calls from Jim Reid, then UR’s coach, and Jeff Hanson, one of Reid's assistants. They visited Hightower in Alexandria.

"The next thing you know, I've got a scholarship to the University of Richmond, which I knew nothing about," said Hightower, a member of the UR athletics hall of fame.

"It truly was a blessing. I went from this kid who was very unsure of his future, had no clue what the next day held, to being a kid with a support system, with a coaching staff, with teammates, who helped me become somebody who people respect."

Despite his production as a Spider, Hightower was not invited to the NFL draft combine, where the league’s top executives, coaches, player personnel evaluators and medical teams from every NFL organization assessed prospects. Hightower’s consolation prize: an invitation to play in the Texas Vs. The Nation All-Star Game in El Paso, Texas.

He was selected in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals, and ended up spending six years in the league, with that undesired four-year break related to injury.

Hightower’s comeback has been the subject of many of his speaking engagements, including an address he delivered at CAA Football’s 2019 media day at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium. He stressed establishing “an end perspective,” a realistic goal, a dream worth fighting for.

That will help guide decision-making along the way, he advised players from the FCS league’s teams who attended the event. Some were frustrated that they weren’t at Power Five schools, which sounded familiar to Hightower.

“When you understand what you want to accomplish, take advantage of this great opportunity that you have, the (teammates) you have, the locker room that you have, the experience that you have,” Hightower said that day.