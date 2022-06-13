Ex-Thomas Dale star Ka'lia Johnson views homecoming to UR staff as 'dream job'

Ka’lia Johnson reached next to her on the sofa in the University of Richmond’s Queally Athletics Center.

“I have my shoes with me,” she said, displaying white basketball footwear.

Johnson, the University of Richmond’s newest assistant women’s basketball coach, often uses those shoes while competing against the Spiders during workouts. Johnson, 29, is a former Thomas Dale High star who went on to start at Duke and play professionally.

“She would be in our rotation, to say the least, if she still had eligibility,” said UR coach Aaron Roussell.

Johnson was hired by UR in May from the Longwood staff, and previously worked in the VCU program as video coordinator. Johnson has long viewed as her mentor former Duke assistant Candice Jackson. Before Jackson and Johnson were united at Duke, Jackson was a Spiders assistant 2005-09.

“She was the first one that kind of let me know about the (UR) opening,” said Johnson. “You know how basketball works. Everybody’s connected.”

Jackson, now Michigan State’s director of recruiting, is also close with Darren Guensch, who spent the last three years on the UR staff. He shifted in April to Missouri State, whose program former VCU coach Beth Cunningham took over in late March. Johnson filled the vacancy left by Guensch’s departure.

Roussell first encountered Johnson three years ago while recruiting. She made an outstanding impression, according to Roussell, and when he checked around, she received impressive reviews from area high-school coaches.

“I wanted somebody who was personable. She as a great demeanor, very easy to talk to,” said Roussell. “I think that is an important quality as a colleague, but also an important quality as an assistant coach.

“I like, as a head coach, seeing how somebody portrays themself and sells themself, because that’s a big part of what you’re doing in recruiting is selling the program, selling the experience at Richmond.”

Johnson was born in Fort Riley, Kan., where her father was stationed in the Army. The family transferred to Fort Sill, Okla., and Fairfax County’s Fort Belvoir before settling in Chester. Johnson’s mother, a government employee, accepted a position at Fort Lee.

What followed was one of the top prep careers in area history. At Thomas Dale, Johnson was named All-Metro four times. As a senior, she averaged 24 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists, propelling the Knights to the 2011 state tournament. She was named All-Metro player of the year that year and graduated as Thomas Dale’s career-leading scorer, with 2,075 points.

Said Johnson, who spent the last three years at Longwood. “It’s always been a dream of mine to be back in Richmond … If I can show (prospects) this beautiful campus, why not recruit for your home city?

“Once I got this job, people were like, ‘OK, what’s next?’ Next? I’m in my dream job right now.”

Transitioning from a great player to an effective coach requires patience, Roussell said, because former stars must appreciate that their high standard and level of execution may not be shared by those they coach.

“I love watching Ka’lia interact as an assistant coach,” he said.

She made her commitment to Duke as a 10th-grader. As an elementary-school student, Johnson recalls rooting for Duke in Duke-North Carolina men’s games because her friends pulled for UNC. As she grew older, Johnson researched Duke and began following the careers of women’s players at the school.

“I found out it’s a wonderful school. I highly value academics, and that’s something that has translated here at Richmond,” said Johnson.

Johnson played regularly throughout her Duke career and averaged 7.4 points, 4 rebounds and 3.7 assists as a senior starter. She played both backcourt positions and forward for the Blue Devils, and also was known for her versatility in the one year that she played professionally in Europe.

Johnson considered the possibility of a military career, or government work, but coaching always topped her list. She appreciates how basketball can broaden a young woman’s horizons. That’s what happened to her.

“I always tell them I’m willing to share as much as they’re willing to listen,” Johnson said of the Spiders.