Ex-VMI All-American receiver Jakob Herres joins others from VMI at UR

Since the close of the FCS regular season, the University of Richmond has become the destination for an offensive coordinator from VMI and two players who starred on offense for the Keydets.

UR announced Sunday that former All-American receiver Jakob Herres is transferring to Richmond as a graduate student. Heres (HAIR-iss), a 6-foot-4 225-pounder from Easton, Pa., has one season of eligibility, as does quarterback Reece Udinski, who announced his transfer from Maryland to UR on Jan. 4. Udinski was a four-year VMI starter.

In early December, Richmond coach Russ Huesman hired Billy Cosh as offensive coordinator, and Cosh spent the last two seasons in the same position at VMI. Before that, Cosh was VMI receivers coach.

Playing again at VMI was not possible for Herres and Udinski because they graduated and VMI has no graduate school.

Herres was named consensus FCS All-American and the Southern Conference offensive player of the year in the spring of 2021, when made 80 catches for 978 yards and eight touchdowns (122.2 yards per game). Due to injuries, Herres participated in only eight VMI fall games (47 receptions for 500 yards).

Udinski, a 6-4 220-pounder, passed for a VMI-record 7,877 yards before transferring to Maryland for last season, during which he was a reserve.