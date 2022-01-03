Ex-VMI star QB Reece Udinski headed to UR from Maryland in what Russ Huesman calls 'natural fit'

Huesman projected the Richmond offense "will probably look like VMI," which ran a spread system that emphasized passing, but also effectively ran the ball. "That's Billy's offense and that's why I hired him," said Huesman.

Udinski will be with Richmond for spring football, according to Huesman.

Huesman said the Spiders may add two or three more transfers, likely no more for the spring semester. "But you never know what can happen here in the next few days," he said. "We'll see. As of now, we'll go into spring, and then continue this process."

If Udinski wanted to continue playing college football after his time with the Keydets, he had to do so at a school other than VMI because VMI does not offer graduate courses. He was officially added by Maryland in May of 2021. At Maryland during the regular season, Udinski played in three games and attempted 14 passes as the back-up to redshirt sophomore Taulia Tagovailoa.

Because of NCAA rules that allow a player to redshirt if he played four or fewer games in a season, and the NCAA COVID policy that allows players “bonus” years because of the effect the pandemic had on competition, Udinski gained the season of eligibility he will use at UR.