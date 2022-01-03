Ex-VMI star QB Reece Udinski headed to UR from Maryland

The University of Richmond is bringing in graduate transfer Reece Udinski, who passed for a school-record 7,877 yards at VMI and spent this season as a Maryland reserve.

The Spiders lost three-year starter Joe Mancuso from the 6-5 team that won four straight to close the year. Udinski, a 6-foot-4 220-pounder from North Wales, Pa., reunites with Billy Cosh, who became the Spiders offensive coordinator on Dec. 6 after two VMI seasons (spring of 2021 and fall of 2021) in the same role. Cosh was the Keydets receivers coach for two years before becoming OC.

Udinski was a four-year starter at VMI, and has one season of eligibility remaining. He graduated from VMI in the spring of 2021, when he suffered a knee injury and played in four games. The Keydets went 4-0 with Udinski healthy, and went on to win the Southern Conference title and finish 6-2, the program’s first winning record since 1981.

If Udinski wanted to continue playing college football after his time with the Keydets, he had to do so at a school other than VMI because VMI does not offer graduate courses. He was officially added by Maryland in May of 2021. At Maryland during the regular season, Udinski played in three games and attempted 14 passes as the back-up to redshirt sophomore Taulia Tagovailoa.

Because of NCAA rules that allow a player to redshirt if he played four or fewer games in a season, and the NCAA COVID policy that allows players “bonus” years because of the effect the pandemic had on competition, Udinski gained the season of eligibility he will use at UR.