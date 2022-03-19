For UR, exhilarating March equals priceless exposure, blended with recruiting lift

BUFFALO – This exhilarating NCAA tournament experience for the University of Richmond started on the recruiting trail, moved to the weight room and practice floor, and was most evident on game-day courts.

Visibility spread nationally as the Spiders won the A-10 championship, defeated Big Ten champion Iowa in the first round of the NCAA tournament, and then were dismissed by Providence 79-51 Saturday.

"I couldn't be more proud of our guys ... what (they), and especially our seniors, have done for us and what they've meant to the school and the program is beyond words," said UR Chris Mooney, whose team closed 24-13.

John Hardt, Richmond’s vice president and director of athletics, viewed the exposure the school received as, essentially, a week-long infomercial, an immeasurable, priceless presentation that Richmond could never purchase.

“It’s incredible. From coast to coast, everybody’s talking about the NCAA tournament and their brackets. And inevitably, when they were working their way through their brackets, they came to the Richmond Spiders,” Hardt said.

“Mostly that’ll cause them to pause, and they’ll talk about what a great institution it is, and how they’ve heard it’s a wonderful place academically. And then somebody will always chime in, ‘And they’re not too bad at basketball, either.’”

The university's president, Kevin F. Hallock, called the A-10 tournament run and the two NCAA tournament games with concurrent involvement of the school's fans, students and friends "extraordinary." That extends to those who did not attend the postseason games but were following the team, he added.

Richmond was well represented in the stands at Washington's Capital One Arena, site of the A-10 tournament, and at Buffalo's KeyBank Center, where first- and second-round NCAA games were played.

The school gets a boost, the entire athletic program gets a boost, and the basketball program gets the biggest boost. Mooney, in his 17th year as Spiders coach, recognized the impact winning the A-10 championship on CBS and then NCAA tournament participation/advancement on national TV can have on player procurement.

“That's one of the biggest things in recruiting. You are trying to help the recruit visualize himself being successful at your school, and this does it obviously front and center,” Mooney said.

“For (UR) to be able to (compete with) some of the biggest schools in the country or some of the best colleges in the country, I think means an awful lot.”

This Richmond team, with four scholarship players who chose to return following graduation for fifth (Jacob Gilyard, Nathan Cayo) or sixth years (Grant Golden, Nick Sherod), was an unusual, appealing narrative that likely caught the attention of observers attracted to college basketball only in March.

Ed Cooley, the coach of Providence, praised UR’s players, “given what the (transfer) portal system looks like. They (reaped) the rewards of their loyalty to the coaching staff.”

Because of the prevalence of transfers now, Mooney doesn’t see Richmond, or any other school, having a team built as these Spiders were.

“The transfer market, that's going to be such a normal thing for just about every team now,” he said.

That includes Richmond, according to Mooney. There are so many players of quality interested in transferring, coaches who not explore possibilities are negligent, he suggested. The Spiders have brought in relatively few transfers during Mooney’s tenure.

“I just can’t imagine it would continue on that path. I think we have to be … we are open to taking transfers and have been open to taking transfers, with the preference for four- and five-year players,” he said. “We’ll definitely be open to looking at (transfers).”