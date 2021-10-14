Experienced Spiders brace for 'brutal' nonleague schedule, a benefit of A-10 membership

But Richmond will play 13 nonconference opponents prior to stating its A-10 schedule, and based on last season’s results and those programs’ historical accomplishments, “There’s no easy ones,” said Goodman.

The list, with last season’s records, includes N.C. Central (5-9), Utah State (20-9), Georgia State (16-6), Drake (26-5), Hofstra (13-10), Maryland (17-14), Louisville (13-7) or Mississippi State (18-15), Wofford (15-9), Northern Iowa (10-15), Toledo (21-9), N.C. State (14-11), Old Dominion (15-8), and Bucknell (5-7).

Only six of those games will be played at the Robins Center. That nonconference schedule blends some of the finest mid-major programs in the country, based on tradition and fairly recent success, and Power Five heavyweights.

“You can’t circle a single game on this schedule and say, ‘If we play our C or D game, we’re going to win anyway,’" said Goodman. “You [typically] want a couple that you can just circle and say, ‘Hey, you know what? Even if we stink … we’re still going to win this one, no matter what.”