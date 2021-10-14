Experienced Spiders brace for 'brutal' nonleague schedule, a benefit of A-10 membership

The University of Richmond went to twice as many NCAA men’s basketball tournaments in the 20 seasons as a CAA member that preceded UR's 20 in the A-10.
The Spiders qualified in 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1991 and 1998 while in the CAA, and then joined the A-10 in 2001. Since, UR advanced to the NCAAs in 2004, 2010 and 2011.
While making NCAA tournaments factored into Richmond’s league-shifting strategy, school officials indicated that the decision to join the A-10 involved additional considerations. The A-10 would bring significantly more national exposure, particularly in television slots, and allow the Spiders to schedule on a higher plane.
Those goals have been reached during two decades of A-10 membership, and this season’s schedule outside of league competition may be the most challenging in Spiders history.
“It is brutal,” said nationally respected basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.
Richmond is an attractive opponent as an experienced A-10 team expected to contend for the league championship.
Using last season’s results to project the quality of this season’s teams is risky business because of expected attrition through graduation, accelerated player movement via the increasingly popular transfer portal, and the massive but uneven affect the pandemic had on the 2020-21 season.
But Richmond will play 13 nonconference opponents prior to stating its A-10 schedule, and based on last season’s results and those programs’ historical accomplishments, “There’s no easy ones,” said Goodman.
The list, with last season’s records, includes N.C. Central (5-9), Utah State (20-9), Georgia State (16-6), Drake (26-5), Hofstra (13-10), Maryland (17-14), Louisville (13-7) or Mississippi State (18-15), Wofford (15-9), Northern Iowa (10-15), Toledo (21-9), N.C. State (14-11), Old Dominion (15-8), and Bucknell (5-7).
Only six of those games will be played at the Robins Center. That nonconference schedule blends some of the finest mid-major programs in the country, based on tradition and fairly recent success, and Power Five heavyweights.
“You can’t circle a single game on this schedule and say, ‘If we play our C or D game, we’re going to win anyway,’" said Goodman. “You [typically] want a couple that you can just circle and say, ‘Hey, you know what? Even if we stink … we’re still going to win this one, no matter what.”
The nonconference schedule reflects what coach Chris Mooney thinks of this team, which has two sixth-year players (Grant Golden, Nick Sherod), and two fifth-year players (Jacob Gilyard, Nathan Cayo). All are expected to start with 6-foot-7 junior Tyler Burton, who Mooney believes may leave UR as one of the greatest players in program history. Starters will be supported by the deepest bench in Mooney’s 17-year tenure at Richmond.
Mooney characterized the nonconference list of opponents as a "championship-level" schedule.
In the last season UR qualified for the NCAA tournament as a CAA member, 1998, the Spiders nonconference schedule included Florida Atlantic, Samford, San Francisco, Campbell, UNC Asheville, UNC Greensboro, and Drexel, among others.
This season's highly ambitious schedule seems birthed in a different galaxy compared to some of the opponents the Spiders faced during the late 1970s and early 1980s: Atlantic Christian, Roanoke, West Virginia Tech, Bluefield, Oglethorpe, Baltimore, Upsala, Stockton State.
Notes: The A-10 preseason poll has not yet been released. Richmond, picked first last season before going 14-9 (6-5 A-10), will likely be projected as the second-place finisher behind 2021 A-10 champion St. Bonaventure, which returns all five starts but no bench players.
The Spiders open Nov. 9 against visiting N.C. Central.
