Experienced Spiders want to avoid what happened to VCU's experienced Rams last year

Sherod’s injury takes away one of the A-10’s top 3-point shooters, but Burton provides increased height and athleticism. He played 14 minutes a game as a freshman.

“Obviously when you (are experienced), you don’t need as much preparation as other teams (that) are relying on younger guys. We don’t want to buy into that too much,” said Golden. But he added “it’s a huge help” that players who will play most of the minutes “already know what we’re doing.”

The A-10 preseason poll, like everything else connected to college basketball this year, will be delayed until early November. It’s likely that Richmond and Saint Louis will be the top two teams. They are also among the league’s most experienced outfits.

“To have such good players who are good guys leading our team makes us feel confident and excited to get started,” said Spiders coach Chris Mooney.

Richmond will open in a multi-team event at Kentucky by playing Detroit Mercy Nov. 25, Morehead State Nov. 27, and Kentucky on Nov. 29. UR-Morehead State is a rematch of the second-round NCAA tournament game in 2011, won by Richmond 65-48 to move the Spiders into the Sweet 16 loss to Kansas. UR and Kentucky have never met.

NOTE: Two reserves, 6-6 sophomore Connor Crabtree and 6-5 freshman Dji Bailey, continue working toward full participation in practices. Impingement issues with both hips required surgeries last year for Crabtree, who averaged 7.1 points and started 15 games as a Tulane freshman, and he did not practice during his redshirt season. Bailey broke his right wrist in June.