Experienced Spiders want to avoid what happened to VCU's experienced Rams last year

The A-10 men’s basketball preseason poll came out this week last year. VCU led the way, and it wasn’t close in voting among league head coaches and select media members.
With four starters returning from a 25-8 team that advanced to the NCAA tournament, the Rams earned 19 first-place votes. Second-place Davidson drew nine.
VCU went 18-13 during the regular season, 8-10 in league competition.
The Rams’ recent history serves as a cautionary tale for the University of Richmond’s veteran team.
“As you saw VCU coming into the year last year, they were projected to be really good. I’m not going to say what happened with them, but I think it could have been a little bit of the seniors trying to do more and showcasing what they’re capable of,” said UR senior point guard Jacob Gilyard.
“But I think this year, we’re going to have to have the right mentality, just to win games. No matter what our (four) seniors are going to do next year, I think the main focus has to be on this year and winning games.”
VCU tipped off last season with a starting lineup comprised of two redshirt seniors, guard Marcus Evans and wing Issac Vann, along with senior guard De’Riante Jenkins, senior wing Mike’L Simms, and junior interior player Marcus Santos-Silva. The sub who played the most was senior guard Malik Crowfield.
Injuries undeniably impacted Rams’ play as the season unfolded, but they also seemed generally less proficient than the previous year, though almost all of the players were the same.
The Spiders head into this season with a comparable setup. They are projected to start two redshirt seniors, 6-foot-10 Grant Golden and 6-0 Blake Francis, along with 5-9 senior guard Jacob Gilyard, 6-7 senior Nathan Cayo, and 6-7 sophomore forward Tyler Burton. Burton is expected to step in for 6-4 senior Nick Sherod, who suffered a season-ending injury in mid-October.
Richmond last year went 24-7 (14-4 A-10), and seemed in position for its first NCAA tournament bid since 2011. The pandemic blocked the continuation of college sports in mid-March. UR did not play an A-10 tournament game.
“To have all that ripped away at the end … is extremely, extremely upsetting,” said Golden. “Some will never get over it. But obviously there’s a lot of bitterness and fire to sort of finish what we started last year. That’s all the motivation we need going into this year.”
COVID-19 disrupted the offseason, delayed this season's start from Nov. 10 until Nov. 25, and eliminated the scrimmages (closed to the public) and exhibitions (open to the public) teams typically play before openers. As the Spiders see it, the confluence of circumstances should disadvantage Richmond less than other programs because of the Spiders' experience.
Sherod’s injury takes away one of the A-10’s top 3-point shooters, but Burton provides increased height and athleticism. He played 14 minutes a game as a freshman.
“Obviously when you (are experienced), you don’t need as much preparation as other teams (that) are relying on younger guys. We don’t want to buy into that too much,” said Golden. But he added “it’s a huge help” that players who will play most of the minutes “already know what we’re doing.”
The A-10 preseason poll, like everything else connected to college basketball this year, will be delayed until early November. It’s likely that Richmond and Saint Louis will be the top two teams. They are also among the league’s most experienced outfits.
“To have such good players who are good guys leading our team makes us feel confident and excited to get started,” said Spiders coach Chris Mooney.
Richmond will open in a multi-team event at Kentucky by playing Detroit Mercy Nov. 25, Morehead State Nov. 27, and Kentucky on Nov. 29. UR-Morehead State is a rematch of the second-round NCAA tournament game in 2011, won by Richmond 65-48 to move the Spiders into the Sweet 16 loss to Kansas. UR and Kentucky have never met.
NOTE: Two reserves, 6-6 sophomore Connor Crabtree and 6-5 freshman Dji Bailey, continue working toward full participation in practices. Impingement issues with both hips required surgeries last year for Crabtree, who averaged 7.1 points and started 15 games as a Tulane freshman, and he did not practice during his redshirt season. Bailey broke his right wrist in June.
