'Extremely outside the box,' UR, W&M weave through injuries, virus, to Saturday reunion

Richmond announced last Thursday that Saturday’s scheduled game between the No. 12 Spiders and visiting JMU (4-0, 2-0 CAA), the top-ranked team in the FCS, was postponed “due to COVID-19 protocols at Richmond.” Essentially, the game was called off because UR did not have a sufficient number of players at all positions to safely compete.

The Spiders’ number of available players fluctuates, as is the case for all football teams at all times. Richmond’s situation is different than most, however, because this relatively small private school doesn’t draw many walk-ons. Before any other applied roster-reducers, UR starts with fewer players.

In the spring-semester opener on March 6 between Richmond and William & Mary, the Spiders’ roster included 75 players, while the Tribe had 93. JMU has 100 players on its roster. The FCS scholarship limit is 63.

“We knew that we could get underneath a threshold pretty quickly, just based on our numbers this spring,” Huesman said.

In this spring-semester season, there are players who are being held out of practices and game competition because of injuries from past seasons. Some of those injuries required surgeries and medical staffs want longer healing periods so those players are fully fit for the fall season.