Fade pattern has kept Spiders, who meet Mississippi State on Saturday, from gaining traction

Two 3-pointers and a couple of transition baskets in 2:48 allowed Maryland to pass the University of Richmond down the stretch Thursday night in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas tournament.
The Spiders went from leading by 8 with 6:48 remaining to down by 1 with 4:00 left in their 86-80 loss.
Comparable late-game fades against Utah State and at Drake sent UR (3-3) to defeats earlier this season.
Each of those three losses was a missed chance for Richmond to beat an opponent projected to have a successful season, and build a strong case for the NCAA tournament. The Spiders get another crack Saturday. Mississippi State (4-1), which meets UR at 12:30 p.m. (available online at FloSports), lost to Louisville 72-58 Thursday in the second Bahamas tournament semifinal.
“These opportunities don’t come quite as much as we’d like, but this is a great opportunity for us,” UR coach Chris Mooney said of the Mississippi State game.
Richmond is 3-0 at the Robins Center and 0-3 elsewhere.
With the most experienced team in program history, the Spiders would appear to be set for execution in late-game situations. But against Utah State, Drake and Maryland, they failed to finish games with authority.
Lost to Utah State 85-74 in Annapolis, Md., on Nov. 12: The score was tied at 63 with 6:40 remaining. The Aggies outscored UR 18-5 through the next five minutes. Utah State shot 64% and scored 48 in the second half.
Lost at Drake 73-70 on Nov. 20: UR led by 8 with six minutes left. Spiders forward Grant Golden was assessed a technical foul for taunting after a dunk and the Bulldogs went on a 17-4 run.
Lost to Maryland 86-80 Thursday in Nassau, Bahamas: The Spiders led by 8 with 6:48 left and were outscored 17-3 over the next five minutes. Maryland scored 54 points in the second half, during which it shot 65%.
Against the Terps, Richmond allowed 24 fast-break points, highly uncharacteristic for the Spiders.
“A lot of that starts on offense,” said Mooney. “The better possession you have, the more likely you are to score, and it’s harder for them to get going and take advantage of transition numbers.”
Maryland’s 6-foot-8 Hakim Hart (24 points) had missed nine of 11 3-point attempts going into the Richmond game and then hit four of five 3-point tries against the Spiders as part of his 8-of-9 night from the floor.
Mooney noted that Maryland was averaging 5.8 3-pointers and made 10 against UR.
“And so, maybe a little bit too comfortable,” he said of the Terps.
Mississippi State defeated Richmond 68-67 in the NIT quarterfinals on March 25 in Denton, Texas, getting a 3-pointer from D.J. Stewart with 2 seconds remaining. Guard Blake Francis, who moved on to a pro career, and Golden were UR’s top scorers last season, and they did not play because of injuries.
The Bulldogs, picked to finish eighth in the 14-team Southeastern Conference preseason media poll, brought in three transfers who start on this big team with balanced scoring. Coach Ben Howland added 6-9 Garrison Brooks (10.8 points per game, 6.6 rebounds), who made 108 starts at North Carolina and is the son of Mississippi State assistant George Brooks, 6-1 Shakeel Moore (13 ppg) from N.C. State, and 6-7 D.J. Jeffries (10 ppg) from Memphis.
The Bulldogs, who missed 14 of 15 3-point attempts vs. Louisville, also start 6-11, 245-pound Tolu Smith (10 ppg, 7 rpg).
