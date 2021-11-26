Fade pattern has kept Spiders, who meet Mississippi State Saturday, from gaining traction

73-70 loss at Drake on Nov. 20: UR led by 8 with six minutes left. Spiders forward Grant Golden was assessed a technical foul for taunting after a dunk and the Bulldogs went on a 17-4 run.

86-80 loss to Maryland on Nov. 25 in Nassau, Bahamas: The Spiders led by 8 with 6:48 left and were outscored 17-3 over the next five minutes. Maryland scored 54 points in the second half, during which it shot 65%.

Against the Terps, Richmond allowed 24 fast-break points, highly uncharacteristic for the Spiders.

“A lot of that starts on offense,” said Mooney. “The better possession you have, the more likely you are to score, and it’s harder for them to get going and take advantage of transition numbers.”

Maryland’s 6-foot-8 Hakim Hart (24 points) had missed nine of 11 3-point attempts going into the Richmond game and then hit four of five 3-point tries against the Spiders as part of his eight-of-nine night from the floor.

Mooney noted that Maryland was averaging 5.8 3-pointers and made 10 against UR. "And so, maybe a little bit too comfortable,” he said of the Terps.