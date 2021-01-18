Fail to be stale: Following pause, Spiders' assignment is regeneration of efficiency

Richmond on Jan. 6 beat visiting Rhode Island 80-73, and one reason among several stood out to the winning coach, Chris Mooney.
“We forced a lot of turnovers, and we didn’t commit many turnovers,” he said. “That’s usually a pretty good formula.”
The Spiders had seven turnovers, compared to the Rams’ 19. In Richmond’s subsequent game on Jan. 9, it committed eight turnovers and forced 19 in a 77-57 victory at George Mason.
Those two wins are part of a five-game stretch during which UR (9-3, 3-1 A-10) committed nine or fewer turnovers in each outing. Add it up, and the Spiders in those five games finished with 76 assists (15.2 per game) and 40 turnovers (eight per game).
UR lost two of those five - Hofstra and St. Bonaventure - but that was primarily because Hofstra in the second half made 70% and seven 3s, and St. Bonaventure held Richmond to 42.6% shooting and a season-low in points (66).
The Spiders weren’t nearly as efficient in the turnover department through their first seven games, averaging 12.6. They improved to rank No. 17 nationally in turnover margin as of Monday.
“Low turnovers, high assists, that’s a little bit more of Richmond basketball,” said Mooney.
Forward Grant Golden eliminated risky passes to cutters. Sophomore forward Tyler Burton became more connected in his first season as a starter alongside four seniors. The turnover totals gradually decreased. More offensive rhythm developed behind Jacob Gilyard (37.6 mpg) and Blake Francis (36.4 mpg).
“Of course, we’re asking those two guys, the guards, to do so much, play the majority or the entire game,” said Mooney. “So that’s not the easiest thing in the world.”
Among the questions that will be answered whenever the Spiders return from their second COVID pause of the season: Can they maintain the offensive flow they generated in their last five games?
Richmond hasn’t played since that Jan. 9 win at George Mason. The Spiders postponed last Saturday’s meeting with VCU, and Wednesday’s date at St. Bonaventure. They have not been able to practice, shoot or lift weights since suspending all basketball activity on Jan. 12. UR’s next scheduled game is Saturday against visiting La Salle.
In early December, Richmond missed nearly a week of practice and two games (at Charleston, Furman) because of COVID issues in the UR program. The Spiders came out of that pause with a 77-72 win over Wofford on Dec. 7. Richmond trailed by five with 2:18 left, closing with precision to win, despite a disjointed performance.
Mooney after the Wofford game noted the COVID-related disruption of the Spiders’ routine.
“We just need to have more of a typical week,” he said. “To have two practices, three practices, our shoot-around, and play. We just need to keep playing … Not only to lose the two games that we did, but to lose time in the gym altogether, that’s a challenge.”
This pause will allow Gilyard and Francis to receive some backcourt help. Junior guard Andre Gustavson, UR's sixth man, hasn't played since a Dec. 22 loss to Hofstra because of a groin strain. He is expected to be physically ready for Richmond's next game.
Spiders' last five games
Date Opponent UR assists UR turnovers
1/9 at George Mason 13 8
1/6 Rhode Island 16 7
1/2 St. Bonaventure 14 9
12/30 at Davidson 15 9
12/22 Hofstra 18 7
Totals 76 40
