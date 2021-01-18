Fail to be stale: Following pause, Spiders' assignment is regeneration of efficiency

“Of course, we’re asking those two guys, the guards, to do so much, play the majority or the entire game,” said Mooney. “So that’s not the easiest thing in the world.”

Among the questions that will be answered whenever the Spiders return from their second COVID pause of the season: Can they maintain the offensive flow they generated in their last five games?

Richmond hasn’t played since that Jan. 9 win at George Mason. The Spiders postponed last Saturday’s meeting with VCU, and Wednesday’s date at St. Bonaventure. They have not been able to practice, shoot or lift weights since suspending all basketball activity on Jan. 12. UR’s next scheduled game is Saturday against visiting La Salle.

In early December, Richmond missed nearly a week of practice and two games (at Charleston, Furman) because of COVID issues in the UR program. The Spiders came out of that pause with a 77-72 win over Wofford on Dec. 7. Richmond trailed by five with 2:18 left, closing with precision to win, despite a disjointed performance.

Mooney after the Wofford game noted the COVID-related disruption of the Spiders’ routine.