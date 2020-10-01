Family pulled Donaven Tennyson (Benedictine/Vanderbilt) back to RVA, and UR

“Early on, my dad really helped me understand that I had to use my height as an advantage. I knew I was going to have a chip on my shoulder because I knew I was going to be overlooked."

Dillon Tennyson is a 5-9 Benedictine receiver in the Class of 2021 who hopes to play in college. His presence in Richmond helped draw Donaven Tennyson back to Richmond, and to UR as a graduate transfer.

“I realized I never got a chance to quite see him play consistently and be in his life physically, so I figured that I’ll do that for this last year,” said Tennyson. “Granted, he’s not playing football (because of the pandemic), but I know it’s important for him to know that his support system is back. I know it was tough for him to lose his father at such a young age, and I feel I need to be here for him. I’m thankful Richmond gave me the opportunity to do that.”

Tennyson’s four years at Vanderbilt included participation in 28 games, 13 receptions for 210 yards, and 13 rushes for 155 yards.