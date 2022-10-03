Fat stats package didn't deliver Spiders end-of-day satisfaction in loss at Elon

An inordinate number of completions and pass attempts usually add up to a losing sum for the University of Richmond.

The Spiders fell 30-27 in two overtimes Saturday at Elon, where UR’s Reece Udinski set the program record for completions in a game, 42 for 383 yards.

Udinski attempted 58 passes, which ranks second (tie) in the Richmond record book with Buster O’Brien, who went 39 for 58 for 447 yards and four touchdowns in the Spiders’ 49-42 win over Ohio in the 1968 Tangerine Bowl.

The UR passing attempts mark in a game is held by Michael Strauss, who threw 64 times in a 2013 loss at James Madison.

Of the 10 games Richmond passed most often in program history, the Spiders are 2-8.

Of the 10 games Richmond completed the most passes in program history, the Spiders are 4-6.

UR snapped it 92 times at Elon, so Udinski’s number of passing attempts was not outrageous, relatively speaking. Spiders coach Russ Huesman on Monday said he didn’t have a problem with the pass-run ratio. Aaron Dykes carried 19 times for 102 yards, and Richmond ran it 33 times.

Richmond will be throwing a lot this season because it has Udinski and several talented receivers, according to Huesman.

Jakob Herres, the 6-foot-4 former VMI All-American, posted his breakout game as a Spider with 12 receptions for 174 yards, and many of his catches came in traffic. Herres used his height and strength in those circumstances.

“I kind of go out there and just expect to do my job,” he said. “My belief is that I am a very good player and I can get the job done when my number is called.”

Richmond’s defensive line was in on three sacks and limited Virginia Tech transfer Jalen Hampton to 93 rushing yards (48 came on one of his 15 carries). Hampton ran for 304 yards in Elon’s previous two games.

“It’s definitely a step in the right direction from what people were saying about (the defensive line) at the beginning of the year,” said defensive tackle Ray Eldridge. “That’s kind of something that we really have a chip on our shoulder about is that we want to prove people wrong, like we are a good defensive front.

"Obviously, I'm pretty happy with how we played (on defense). I wish we got the result that we wanted. You don't think about individual performances unless you win.”

Key stats leave the impression UR did win at Elon. The Spiders gained 528 yards, were flagged four times for 45 yards, limited the Phoenix to four conversions on 14 third-down opportunities, and UR committed one turnover.

“We couldn’t get touchdowns,” said Huesman.

UR missed two field-goal attempts (45 and 42 yards) and another was blocked (48 yards). Spider Jake Larson also made two FGs (41 and 47 yards). Elon scored TDs on its first snap, its first OT snap, and its final snap.

“It just seemed like we were in control of the game and they won the game,” said Huesman. “I’d rather win the game than be in control of the game.”

The Spiders (3-2, 1-1 CAA), ranked No. 23 in the FCS poll, do not play Saturday. Because of some players’ physical issues, “the bye week is coming at a perfect time for us,” said Huesman.

Richmond has lost at Virginia (34-17) and at No. 14 Elon (4-1, 2-0 CAA), and defeated Saint Francis, Lehigh and Stony Brook. The loss at Elon broke a string of seven straight UR wins over FCS competition, dating back to last year.