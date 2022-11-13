Fifth-year Spider Matt Grace hopes final step leads to level best

Two Matt Grace buckets changed the perception of him.

Grace, a 6-foot-9 forward, converted the game-winning power move and associated free throw against Davidson in the 2022 A-10 tournament championship game won 64-62 by the University of Richmond. The night before, Grace dropped a 3-pointer to break a late-game tie with Dayton, which UR beat 68-64 in the semifinals.

In the estimation of many UR observers, Grace went from off-the-bench role player to an experienced hand around whom the Spiders program could maintain momentum after capturing the A-10 title and eliminating Big Ten champion Iowa in the NCAA tournament.

Grace felt the same way.

“Just being able to do what we did, what I did, on that stage kind of proved to myself that I can really do that in any game,” said Grace, a fifth-year senior from Hamilton, Ontario. “So I would say that confidence definitely carried over.”

Grace now is recognized as a team leader after four years of Jacob Gilyard and Grant Golden, among others, sharing that responsibility for multiple seasons. Do not look for Grace to grab a teammate by the jersey in jubilation, the move Golden made on Grace after his decisive field goal against Davidson in the A-10 final.

“They know that’s not me,” Grace said of his teammates. “I’m more of a lead-by-example kind of guy, and I think they know that. I’m not into all the hoorah stuff … It’s just not me, and I think they’re OK with that.”

Against VMI in the Spiders’ season-opening 69-48 win, Grace took one shot in 27 minutes. Clearly this was not something UR coach Chris Mooney wanted to see continue. Grace took eight shots (one shy of his career-high, three makes, 6 points) in Richmond’s 68-55 win over Northern Iowa Friday night.

Grace can play power forward or center, versatility that will help keep him on the floor in this, his first season as a starter, according to Mooney. The coach views Grace as one of the Spiders’ premier defenders.

“With more and more opportunity, I think more good things will happen for him,” Mooney said.

Richmond brought in three transfers during the offseason, 7-0 Neal Quinn from Lafayette, 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow from Wofford and 6-6 Jason Roche from The Citadel. Mooney said that trio has made him feel better about the transient nature of Division I basketball in this era.

“They’re very much Richmond-type guys in terms of how they play, how they go about their business, their ability to get along with the other guys, take care of their schoolwork, be great guys,” said Mooney.

But he added that his preference remains bringing in high-school prospects to Richmond who will stay four or five years, such as Grace.

“I just feel like that’s a little bit how we’re built,” said Mooney. “When you can have guys who can see their improvement, see their impact grow, they tend to have a greater ownership of the program, and I feel like that’s something that is pretty valuable for us.”

Next: The Spiders (2-0) on Monday night in their first road game play at Charleston (1-1), which was picked to finish fourth among CAA teams. The Cougars opened with a home-court 85-78 win over Chattanooga, and fell at North Carolina 102-86 Friday night.