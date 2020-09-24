Fifth-year Spiders aren't ready to bid adieu to football, embrace sixth-year opportunities

“I don’t think it was a difficult decision. We’re playing with the cards that we got dealt. To leave right now, we’ve got unfinished business. There’s something incomplete that we haven’t completed yet,” said Reynolds, who saw no rush to enter the job market, given its current condition.

The Spiders went 5-7 last season (4-4 CAA) and 4-7 in 2018 (2-6 CAA). The CAA has yet to announce a league scheduling format for the spring season, but a six-to-eight-game slate for each team seems likely, with six conference games. Richmond started practice Wednesday and will hold six workouts in helmets only before ramping up with 15 padded practices that begin on Oct. 11 and run through Nov. 13.

“I’d say we’re pretty excited. We’re anxious. We’re restless,” said Reynolds. “The best thing for us is to focus on these next few weeks of, I guess we’ll call it ‘fall ball,’ and put some quality work in. Trust the coaches, and trust the CAA that they’ll make a decision that puts on the field and allows us to compete.”

The CAA could open in late February or early March, with regional play. The FCS spring playoffs, with a 16-team field rather than the usual 24, will start in mid-April and continue through mid-May. The FCS then intends to return to a normal 2021 calendar for the fall season.