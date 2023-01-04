Fifty years ago, the Robins Center was mecca for high-scoring Spiders

Cleveland Cavalier Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points Monday night. These high-level outbursts occur occasionally in the NBA, and in the NCAA.

Not at the University of Richmond.

The Spiders have been consistent winners for many years, and captured the 2022 A-10 championship. But in the past several decades, they have not featured players who produce prolific single-game scoring, in part because of the balanced-offense approaches their coaches embraced.

Dick Tarrant (1981-93), Bill Dooley (1993-97), John Beilein (1997-02), Jerry Wainwright (2002-05) and Chris Mooney (2005-present) were the last five UR coaches. None was (is, in Mooney’s case) inclined to ditch a share-the-ball philosophy in favor of a feed-one-player strategy.

Guard Curtis Blair, now an NBA official, averaged 20.3 points as a Richmond senior in 1991-92. No UR player has averaged 20 or more since, though 6-foot-7 Tyler Burton, a current Spider, tickles that mark with the 19.1 average he took into Wednesday night’s game against visiting George Washington.

No Spider has scored more than 40 points in a game since 1975.

Fifty or so years ago, the Robins Center was a mecca for high-scoring performances. The arena opened in December of 1972, with No. 3 Maryland defeating the Spiders 82-50. No great scoring night was that for any UR player. The Spiders’ high scorer was responsible for 14 points.

As subsequent games at the Robins Center unfolded, however, Richmond became known for two of the nation’s highest-scoring players, 6-7 lefty Bob McCurdy and 6-5 Aaron Stewart. All-time, five Spiders have scored 40 or more in a game, with McCurdy and Stewart the only ones who did so on multiple occasions.

They played in the same era: 1972-75, when Lewis Mills and Carl Slone coached the program.

McCurdy and Stewart - each transferred to UR - played together during the 1973-74 season, when they combined to average 44 points for a Spiders team that averaged 74 and went 16-12 (10-4 Southern Conference). Stewart, who played at a junior college before arriving at Richmond, averaged 26.5 points that season, with McCurdy, a Virginia transfer, adding 17.6 points per game.

The year before (1972-73), Stewart averaged 30.2 points as a junior, dropping 42 on Appalachian State at the Robins Center in a 111-69 win, and 41 on No. 19 Virginia Tech in a 94-93, double-overtime victory at the Robins Center.

After Stewart left, McCurdy became Richmond’s centerpiece in 1974-75, when he led the nation in scoring (32.9 ppg) for a Spiders team that went 10-16 (7-7 SoCon). That season, McCurdy scored a school-record 53 in a 101-97, double-overtime win over Appalachian State at the Robins Center. That was his final home game, and UR had arranged Bob McCurdy Night, on his birthday.

He also scored 46 in an 84-82 overtime conquest of West Virginia at the Robins Center, and 44 in a 98-95 loss to VMI at the Robins Center.

Stewart and McCurdy each played two seasons at Richmond, with Stewart scoring 40 or more twice and McCurdy doing it six times.

McCurdy averaged 25 points for Virginia’s freshman team (freshmen were prohibited from playing varsity by NCAA rules at that time). As a sophomore on Virginia's varsity, directed by Bill Gibson, McCurdy played sparingly and averaged 4.2 points and 2.2 rebounds.

"I didn't think I was given a fair shake," McCurdy, who died at 68 in 2020, told the Times-Dispatch in 1999. "I wanted a chance to play. … It couldn't have worked out any better for me at Richmond. To accomplish what I did was a dream, just a fabulous experience."

McCurdy and Stewart did their scoring without the bonus of a 3-point shot, which came along for the 1986-87 season.

Since McCurdy's departure from UR, the Spiders' scoring was highlighted by a pair of 6-7 players: Thomas Jefferson High grad Mike Perry (23 ppg in 1981), and John Newman (21 or 22 ppg each season 1984 through 86).