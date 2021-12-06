'First team All-Iowa' Tyler Burton was asked to rise by Spiders, and he has

“To see how he’s progressed and matured as a basketball player, I’m speechless,” said Gilyard. “He’s way better than I thought he was going to be, and I thought he was going to be really damn good.”

Burton has been the 'kid' among Spiders, whose rotation includes two sixth-year players and two more in their fifth years. For two seasons he walked a fine line. Younger guys allow the veterans to set the tone and take big shots. Yet coach Chris Mooney early in Burton’s career proclaimed that he could be the best player in school history.

So Burton was a deferential complementary player at times, and one who dominated at other times. This season, there’s more domination. Blake Francis, the guard who led UR in scoring each of the last two seasons, left following last year to start his pro career.

“With Blake being gone, we needed more points,” said Gilyard, in his fifth season as a starting guard. He and Richmond’s other ultra-experienced players essentially yielded the floor to Burton, one of the A-10’s most impressive athletes.