Five days returned Spiders to FCS national prominence

At the risk of boundless oversimplification, five days returned the University of Richmond, formerly a regular player on the FCS national scene, to the second round of the postseason and Saturday’s date at second-seeded and undefeated Sacramento State.

Dec. 6, 2021 – Coach Russ Huesman, heading into his sixth year without an FCS playoff appearance, hired Billy Cosh as offensive coordinator. Cosh spent two years as VMI receivers coach, and then two as the Keydets’ offensive coordinator.

"He did an excellent job at VMI probably with a little bit less talent than the people they were playing," Huesman said of Cosh, 30.

With Cosh calling plays, the Spiders (9-3) average 31.3 points and 426 yards while converting 46.9% on third down. The most obvious upgrade is UR led the CAA in turnover margin (plus-8) after finishing last in that category the previous three years.

“It’s the same thing every week, it’s hanging on to the football, creating turnovers, third-down efficiency,” said Huesman. “You turn the ball over in this league, you’re going to have a lot of issues trying to win a football game. The keys never change.”

Jan. 3, 2022 – Cosh’s presence at Richmond drew Reece Udinski, the leading passer in VMI history. Udinski spent the fall of 2021 at Maryland as a back-up while recuperating from a knee injury suffered at VMI during the spring of 2021.

The 6-foot-4 Udinski ranks second in the FCS in completion percentage (75) and has passed for 3,398 yards and 26 touchdowns with four interceptions.

“I think there’s a lot that falls on his shoulders,” Delaware coach Ryan Carty said of Udinski. “And I think he’s special at it. He really is. It’s tough to find flaws in the things that he does when he’s dropping back.”

Jan. 16, 2022 – Jakob Herres, a 6-4 receiver who was an All-American at VMI, announced that he’d use his final season of eligibility at Richmond.

“Coach Cosh and Reece coming here definitely played a big part in it,” said Herres.

He is the Spiders’ leading receiver with 70 catches for 900 yards and six TDs.

Oct. 1, 2022 – Richmond lost 30-27 in two overtimes at Elon. The Spiders went for a TD on fourth-and-goal from the 5 with 1:57 left in regulation rather than attempting a short field goal that would have increased their lead to six.

The pass play failed, an incompletion. Elon put together a 71-yard drive to tie it 17-17 with 37 seconds left on a 42-yard field goal.

"We didn't play real great defense on that last series there. I just put a lot of faith in our defense there,” Huesman said. “I'm sure half the fans hate me, and that's fine. I don't care. That's a decision I made. We had a chance to win the game right there."

That decision did not pay off, but seemed to light a fire under UR. At a key moment, the coach demonstrated bond-building confidence in his offense and defense.

“There’s a lot of trust on this team,” said fifth-year offensive tackle Joe More. “Offense trusting the defense. Defense trusting the offense. And then even us trusting coaches, knowing they’re going to put us in the best position.”

Nov. 12, 2021 - Down 13-12 at Delaware with 34 seconds left after a defensive stand, the Spiders had possession at their 30 and faced fourth-and-4. They scored twice to win 21-13.

Udinski hit Jerry Garcia on a deep slant for 45 yards to the Delaware 25. Jake Larson converted a 39-yard field goal to give the Spiders a 15-13 lead at :04. A Delaware kickoff return loaded with laterals resulted in a UR TD after time expired.

“This team is a lot different than any team we’ve had,” Huesman said. “I think they believe that they can win now, and not hope that they can win. They believe it.”