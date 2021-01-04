Flair's in the air when Spider Jacob Gilyard meets Rhode Island's Fatts Russell

"His relentlessness, that's something I really admire, just his willingness to always compete. He's going to give you his everything."

Gilyard and Russell each has a laughably striking highlight already this season.

In a win over Kentucky, Gilyard made a backcourt steal. As his momentum carried him out of bounds, Gilyard threw a high, behind the back pass that bounced once and descended into the hands of teammate Blake Francis headed downcourt.

Francis didn’t even require a dribble before converting the uncontested layup.

“We should really make sure we enjoy that because it’s not like that’s happening at other colleges across the country,” UR coach Chris Mooney said of Gilyard’s play. “There’s just a magic to him, and within him.”

Winless Saint Joseph’s played at Rhode Island Sunday, and the Rams were sloppy, uninspired. They trailed 70-67 with eight seconds left. Russell, who picked up his nickname as a chubby baby, dribbled downcourt and created contact with his defender along the right sideline while heaving a 3-point attempt. Whistle.

Russell drew the foul, which led to three made free throws, which led to overtime, which led to an 85-77 win behind his 20 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists and 5 steals.