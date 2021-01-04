Flair's in the air when Spider Jacob Gilyard meets Rhode Island's Fatts Russell

A quiet arena’s empty seats seem a particularly regrettable audience for Rhode Island’s game at Richmond Wednesday night. Spider Jacob Gilyard and Ram Fatts Russell, two of college basketball’s most entertaining players, go at it for the final time, barring a postseason encounter.
Shortish seniors in a hoops galaxy of tall individuals, the 5-foot-9 Gilyard and 5-11 Russell are among 20 candidates for the Bob Cousy Award, which honors the nation’s premier point guard. Russell is also on the 50-player watch list for the Naismith Trophy, which goes to college basketball’s best player.
Russell (1,399 points) has played in 106 games. Gilyard (1,379) has been involved in 104. Each was named first team All-A-10 and to the league's all-defensive team last season. Each is among the finest players in their schools’ histories, based on career numbers. But they're not just stats aggregators.
With Gilyard and Russell, there’s flair in the air with supernatural quickness, zeal, savvy, clever steals, blink-and-you'll-miss assists, and bold acrobatics at the rim.
"Obviously, we're going out to compete and win, but in a guard-driven league I feel like the best guards are going to bring out the best in you," Gilyard said. "So it's always pretty competitive between me and him. We have mutual respect for each other, so it's always pretty fun.
"His relentlessness, that's something I really admire, just his willingness to always compete. He's going to give you his everything."
Gilyard and Russell each has a laughably striking highlight already this season.
In a win over Kentucky, Gilyard made a backcourt steal. As his momentum carried him out of bounds, Gilyard threw a high, behind the back pass that bounced once and descended into the hands of teammate Blake Francis headed downcourt.
Francis didn’t even require a dribble before converting the uncontested layup.
“We should really make sure we enjoy that because it’s not like that’s happening at other colleges across the country,” UR coach Chris Mooney said of Gilyard’s play. “There’s just a magic to him, and within him.”
Winless Saint Joseph’s played at Rhode Island Sunday, and the Rams were sloppy, uninspired. They trailed 70-67 with eight seconds left. Russell, who picked up his nickname as a chubby baby, dribbled downcourt and created contact with his defender along the right sideline while heaving a 3-point attempt. Whistle.
Russell drew the foul, which led to three made free throws, which led to overtime, which led to an 85-77 win behind his 20 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists and 5 steals.
“You feel really, really comfortable with whatever kind of cards you’re dealt for that particular game or that particular day knowing that you have Fatts on the team,” said Rhode Island coach David Cox, a former three-year starter at point guard for William & Mary (Class of 1995).
Gilyard averages 11.6 points, 5.7 assists, 3.8 steals, 2.4 rebounds, and 37.6 minutes. Russell averages 14.4 points, 4.2 assists, 2.3 steals, 3.7 rebounds, and 33.1 minutes.
In the previous three meetings of the Spiders and Rams, Rhode Island won twice. In all three, Gilyard and Russell provided comparable contributions. One game, they seemed to cancel out one another. One game, each scored 19. One game, they combined for seven steals.
NOTES: The Spiders (7-3, 1-1 A-10) and Rams (5-5, 2-1 A-10) have played seven times since 2014, with Rhody winning five of the meetings … Wednesday’s 6 p.m. game will be televised by the CBS Sports Network ... Rhode Island visits VCU Saturday.
