Flashback Friday unites new Spiders (ex-Keydets) Reece Udinski, Jakob Herres

The only sounds at the University of Richmond’s Robins Stadium at 8:45 Friday morning were birds chirping, huge air conditioning units roaring, and the “THWACK!” of a football thrown at college-level velocity and being caught.

It did not often hit the ground.

Quarterback Reece Udinski and receiver Jakob Herres went through a morning throwing session with a few other Spiders. For Udinski and Herres, this was Flashback Friday. They starred together at VMI, and there often participated in these players-only summer drills before transferring to UR.

“I’ll never forget in 2018, when Jake first got to VMI, spending the summer with him and working (on) chemistry,” said Udinski, a 6-foot-4, 220-pounder from North Wales, Pa. “Now, four years later, we’re doing the same thing.”

Said Herres, a 6-4 225-pounder from Easton, Pa.: “Reece makes it really easy. I’m excited to be back with him, I’m excited to be with a new team, and it’s a fresh start. I think we can really build on what we’ve done in the past.”

The Spiders’ outlook for the coming season improved dramatically with the arrivals of Udinski, who passed for a VMI-record 7,877 yards, and Herres, named consensus FCS All-American in the spring of 2021. Those moves were made in the wake of former VMI offensive coordinator Billy Cosh being hired by UR coach Russ Huesman soon after the completion of last season.

“Obviously, Coach Cosh and Reece coming here is a big part of why I came here in the first place, just being familiar with the system,” said Herres. “If you have chemistry with the quarterback, and you’ve done a lot of damage in the past, it’s hard to turn down an opportunity like this.”

Neither Udinski nor Herres could have stayed at VMI because each is a VMI graduate, and the school does not offer graduate programs, as Richmond does.

On routes Friday morning, the football was out of Udinski’s hand before Herres made his cuts. For those aware of this duo’s history at VMI, these completions were reminders of March 20, 2021, when Udinski and Herres demonstrated their collaborative capability.

The Keydets won 38-37 at Samford in overtime in a game that brings back mixed feelings for Udinski. He passed for 353 yards (40-57), with three touchdowns, but played part of that afternoon with a torn ACL that eliminated him from additional spring-season activity.

“Reece has done a lot of amazing things over the years, and he’s only getting better,” said Herres. “When you think of Reece, you think of the accuracy. He doesn’t miss a lot ... His arm’s amazing. His IQ is crazy.”

Herres made 14 receptions for 166 yards and two TDs at Samford.

“He’s a match-up nightmare and I think he’s the best receiver in FCS, there’s no doubt about that,” said Udinski. “He catches everything. I trust him wholeheartedly.”

For Udinski, a reserve at Maryland last season, and Herres, there are adjustments to a new setting, new coaches and new teammates at UR. There is no need to learn a new playbook or terminology. The VMI offensive package transferred from Lexington to Richmond with Cosh.

The Air Raid was installed at VMI by Brian Sheppard, the offensive coordinator who preceded Cosh and moved to the Minnesota staff in February 2020. The Keydets, with Cosh coordinating after two years as receivers coach, played a spring and fall season in 2021, averaging 29.2 in the spring (118 rushing, 309 passing), and 31.3 points in the fall (162 rushing yards per game, 257 passing).

Udinski played in Richmond’s spring game (Herres was still enrolled at VMI) without any indication the QB was held back by the knee surgically repaired in the spring of 2021. Herres was limited to eight VMI games in the fall of 2021 by a left ankle injury that required surgery in December. He said he is good to go.