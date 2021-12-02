Flu is bugging Spiders, but 'We’ve just got to grind out wins and get guys healthy'

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Among the visitors to the nose-blowing station set up behind the University of Richmond bench Wednesday night at Wofford was Spider Connor Crabtree.
He walked to the tissue dispenser, took care of business, and gave UR’s coaches a thumbs-up as he returned to his seat.
A flu bug, more serious in some players than others, was among the obstacles with which Richmond dealt during its 73-64 victory.
“I think almost everybody except four or five of us were sick to some extent this week,” said UR forward Grant Golden, whose late-game scoring and defense allowed the Spiders to pull away. “That’s part of it. The weather's starting to change here. This is how it sort of gets every year.
"We’ve just got to make sure we take care of ourselves, and we’ve got to push through it. [Other teams] are going through it. We don’t have any excuses and we can’t feel sorry for ourselves.
“We’ve just got to grind out wins and get guys healthy.”
This flu bug started circulating among the Spiders (4-4) when they were in the Bahamas for a four-team tournament that began last Thursday and closed Saturday, according to coach Chris Mooney. The Spiders did not bring redshirting freshmen Jason Nelson and Malcolm Dread, or injured Andre Gustavson, from Richmond to Wofford because “they were too sick to travel,” said Mooney.
Fluids and some rest, but not much – the Spiders play at Northern Iowa Sunday afternoon – should help the situation, Mooney projected.
“Wofford doesn’t care. Northern Iowa is not going to care. So we can’t care,” said UR guard Jacob Gilyard, who tied the NCAA Division I career steals record (385) with one against the Terriers. “We’ve got to come out and compete, and I’m glad we got a win [Wednesday].”
Another issue that’s bugging Richmond is maintaining second-half momentum. The Spiders led by 18 at Wofford with 11 minutes left. UR’s advantage slipped to 64-62 with 2:26 remaining as the Terriers started hitting 3s and Richmond’s ball-handling became sloppy. Gilyard was charged with 7 of UR’s 12 turnovers.
“I've never seen me do that before. It was horrible,” he said.
The Spiders struggled down the stretch in three defeats (Utah State, Drake, Maryland), and in a loss to Mississippi State, UR was outscored 16-5 in overtime.
“We just need to stay locked-in,” said Golden, who scored 21 on 10-of-15 shooting at Wofford.
Mooney said his approach will be to “keep addressing it, keep talking about what we’re doing.”
Gilyard took responsibility for ball-handling problems at Wofford, where the 5-foot-9 guard had a game-high 7 rebounds and 4 assists to go with 13 points, saying, “It starts with me. I want the ball in my hands and I think the team wants the ball in my hands. I’ve just got to be better and I think that will lead to us being better.”
Northern Iowa dropped to 2-4 with a 71-69 loss at Bradley Wednesday night. The Braves scored in the final seconds.
