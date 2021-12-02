Flu is bugging Spiders, but 'We’ve just got to grind out wins and get guys healthy'

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Among the visitors to the nose-blowing station set up behind the University of Richmond bench Wednesday night at Wofford was Spider Connor Crabtree.

He walked to the tissue dispenser, took care of business, and gave UR’s coaches a thumbs-up as he returned to his seat.

A flu bug, more serious in some players than others, was among the obstacles with which Richmond dealt during its 73-64 victory.

“I think almost everybody except four or five of us were sick to some extent this week,” said UR forward Grant Golden, whose late-game scoring and defense allowed the Spiders to pull away. “That’s part of it. The weather's starting to change here. This is how it sort of gets every year.

"We’ve just got to make sure we take care of ourselves, and we’ve got to push through it. [Other teams] are going through it. We don’t have any excuses and we can’t feel sorry for ourselves.

“We’ve just got to grind out wins and get guys healthy.”