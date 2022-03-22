Football schedules released for CAA members Spiders, Tribe, and incoming Pirates

Membership issues stabilized, CAA Football on Tuesday released its first conference football schedule without James Madison since 1993.
The Dukes are off to the FBS and Sun Belt Conference, leaving a gap atop the CAA.
The University of Richmond and William & Mary belong to a league that starting in July will include Hampton and Monmouth. Each of the 13 members will play eight league games, most arranged regionally for cost-containment reasons.
North Carolina A&T joins next year. The schedules for UR, W&M and HU (times to be determined):
Sept. 1: W&M at Charlotte
Sept. 3: UR at Virginia, Howard at HU
Sept. 10: Saint Francis at UR, Campbell at W&M, Tuskegee at HU
Sept.17: Richmond at Lehigh, W&M at Lafayette; HU at Norfolk State
People are also reading…
Sept. 24: Stony Brook at UR, Elon at W&M, HU at Delaware
Oct. 1: UR at Elon, W&M at Stony Brook
Oct. 8: Delaware at W&M, Maine at HU
Oct. 15: Villanova at UR, HU at Albany
Oct. 22: UR at HU, W&M at Towson
Oct. 29: UR at Maine, Rhode Island at W&M, HU at Villanova
Nov. 5: New Hampshire at UR, W&M at HU
Nov. 12: UR at Delaware, Villanova at W&M, Elon at HU
Nov. 19: W&M at UR, HU at Towson
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor