Football schedules released for CAA members Spiders, Tribe, and incoming Pirates

William & Mary and the University of Richmond will meet at UR's Robins Stadium in 2022. Last season in Williamsburg, W&M's Nate Lynn poked the ball away from Spider Jasiah Williams.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

Membership issues stabilized, CAA Football on Tuesday released its first conference football schedule without James Madison since 1993.

The Dukes are off to the FBS and Sun Belt Conference, leaving a gap atop the CAA.

The University of Richmond and William & Mary belong to a league that starting in July will include Hampton and Monmouth. Each of the 13 members will play eight league games, most arranged regionally for cost-containment reasons.

North Carolina A&T joins next year. The schedules for UR, W&M and HU (times to be determined):

Sept. 1: W&M at Charlotte

Sept. 3: UR at Virginia, Howard at HU

Sept. 10: Saint Francis at UR, Campbell at W&M, Tuskegee at HU

Sept.17: Richmond at Lehigh, W&M at Lafayette; HU at Norfolk State

Sept. 24: Stony Brook at UR, Elon at W&M, HU at Delaware

Oct. 1: UR at Elon, W&M at Stony Brook

Oct. 8: Delaware at W&M, Maine at HU

Oct. 15: Villanova at UR, HU at Albany

Oct. 22: UR at HU, W&M at Towson

Oct. 29: UR at Maine, Rhode Island at W&M, HU at Villanova

Nov. 5: New Hampshire at UR, W&M at HU

Nov. 12: UR at Delaware, Villanova at W&M, Elon at HU

Nov. 19: W&M at UR, HU at Towson

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

