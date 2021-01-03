For better, for worse, Spiders recently wed to 'crunch time'

The University of Richmond played 31 games last season and seven were decided by six or fewer points. The Spiders went 6-1 in those on the way to a 24-7 finish (14-4 A-10).
Apply that six-or-fewer-points standard this season. UR (7-3, 1-1 A-10) has already played five of those games, including its last four, with a 3-2 record in them.
Maybe most of Richmond’s close contests for the season have come and gone. On the other hand, perhaps Richmond would be well advised to, as Davidson coach Bob McKillop likes to say, “tighten the chinstrap” for late-game execution that determines outcomes.
The Spiders, with four senior starters, seem well situated for the task. But in their last two home games, the A-10 favorites fell 76-71 to Hofstra on Dec. 22 and 69-66 to St. Bonaventure Saturday night. Rhode Island visits the Robins Center Wednesday at 6 p.m. in a game that will be televised by the CBS Sports Network.
Hofstra trailed by nine with 10:10 left. The Pride shot 70% in the second half, during which they hit seven of 10 3-point attempts.
St. Bonaventure maintained a narrow lead through most of the second half, and got a tie-breaking 3-pointer from Kyle Lofton in the last three seconds to win it.
“As a team, we’ve just got to figure it out,” said UR guard Blake Francis. “We’ve got to find a way to come together at crunch time and continue to get wins, and then know we can get stops as a team on defense. We've just got to be tougher and we’ve got to figure it out.”
Also in the four-game stretch of tight finishes, Richmond beat Loyola-Chicago 75-73 on Dec. 18 after leading by 20 with 16:46 remaining, and used a turnover-causing press and a late Francis 3 to win at Davidson 80-74 last Wednesday. On Dec. 7, Richmond outscored Wofford 6-0 in the last 1:10 to prevail 77-72.
This recent run of games decided in the final minute is undoubtedly related to UR’s challenging schedule. Wofford, Hofstra and Loyola-Chicago are projected as championship contenders in their leagues. St. Bonaventure and Davidson are two of the A-10’s most consistently competitive programs.
Wednesday’s visit from Rhode Island gives the Spiders an opportunity to generate some absent home momentum. They are 2-2 at the Robins Center, where they went 14-2 last season, and 5-1 elsewhere.
The return of 6-foot-4 junior guard Andre Gustavson would fortify Richmond’s defense. He missed the last two games because of a groin strain.
“Everybody’s going to go through that. We’re going to have setbacks. Whether it’s bad shooting, or a bad call, or something that goes against you, you have to deal with those things,” said UR coach Chris Mooney.
On the scheduling front, Richmond missed its A-10 opener against visiting Duquesne on Dec. 19 because of COVID issues in the Dukes program. That game was originally scheduled for March 6, and the A-10 moved all of its March 6 games to the first semester to create a league-wide make-up day on March 6.
But that may not be when Duquesne plays at UR, Mooney suggested. Duquesne also missed a Dec. 30 game at Saint Louis.
“As up in the air as everything has been, it’s hard to really concentrate on those kinds of things,” Mooney said of settling on make-up dates.
Duquesne could play at Richmond as part of its trip to Virginia for a Feb. 13 game at George Mason, but that’s still undetermined.
