For better, for worse, Spiders recently wed to 'crunch time'

The University of Richmond played 31 games last season and seven were decided by six or fewer points. The Spiders went 6-1 in those on the way to a 24-7 finish (14-4 A-10).

Apply that six-or-fewer-points standard this season. UR (7-3, 1-1 A-10) has already played five of those games, including its last four, with a 3-2 record in them.

Maybe most of Richmond’s close contests for the season have come and gone. On the other hand, perhaps Richmond would be well advised to, as Davidson coach Bob McKillop likes to say, “tighten the chinstrap” for late-game execution that determines outcomes.

The Spiders, with four senior starters, seem well situated for the task. But in their last two home games, the A-10 favorites fell 76-71 to Hofstra on Dec. 22 and 69-66 to St. Bonaventure Saturday night. Rhode Island visits the Robins Center Wednesday at 6 p.m. in a game that will be televised by the CBS Sports Network.

Hofstra trailed by nine with 10:10 left. The Pride shot 70% in the second half, during which they hit seven of 10 3-point attempts.

St. Bonaventure maintained a narrow lead through most of the second half, and got a tie-breaking 3-pointer from Kyle Lofton in the last three seconds to win it.