For CAA Football media day, two anniversaries worth recalling in Richmond

A couple of anniversaries will not be recognized Thursday on CAA Football media day, but are worth recalling in the Richmond area.

This is the 30th season that the University of Richmond and William & Mary will together play in the league, which was the Yankee Conference (1978-1996), and then the Atlantic 10 Football Conference (1997-2006), before the CAA took over operational control in 2007.

The Spiders joined in 1986, and Chuck Boone, then Richmond’s director of athletics, took serious heat for affiliating with a bunch of New England schools - New Hampshire, Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Boston University - and Delaware. These were mostly former Division II programs that elevated to the relatively new Division I-AA (FCS).

The Spiders just five years earlier played a 1981 schedule that included North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, Southern Mississippi, East Carolina, Cincinnati and Wake Forest.

But the Yankee Conference provided scheduling stability as UR grew comfortable at its adjusted competition level, and offered an automatic bid to the NCAA playoffs, two factors that drew UR from independence.

The Spiders were joined in the Yankee Conference by William & Mary and James Madison in 1993. Both schools were also independents but sought what UR gained in scheduling security and enhanced playoff access. Plus, the league became mostly regional competition with two divisions.

UR and W&M were previously Southern Conference rivals 1936-75.

As opponents in the CAA (and Yankee and A-10), UR and W&M have already met 30 times because they played twice in 2015, with the second being a playoff game. UR leads the CAA series 17-13 after dropping nine of the first 12.

JMU this year shifts to the FBS and the Sun Belt Conference, with Hampton and Monmouth moving into the 13-team CAA. North Carolina A&T joins CAA Football next year.

“I think it’s definitely going to take some adjustments. There are going to be some growing pains going into this conference. It’s not going to happen overnight,” said Robert Prunty, HU’s fourth-year coach. “Our fans and alumni are going to have to be patient with us.”

Hampton became a Big South Conference member in 2018 after 22 years in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Hampton is 0-7 against William & Mary, with the last meeting in 2016. Hampton is 0-3 against Richmond, with the last meeting in 2015.

Richmond coach Russ Huesman and William & Mary coach Mike London both see HU’s addition as a plus from a geographic standpoint. The cost-reduction element of having three schools in relative close proximity also pleases administrators.

The second anniversary is based on Sept. 3, when Richmond opens by visiting Virginia. The Spiders played at UVA on Sept. 3, 2016, and won 37-20. It was the last time a CAA team defeated a Power Five opponent. UR led 30-7 early in the fourth quarter.

Bronco Mendenhall was Virginia’s first-year coach. After the loss to the Spiders before 49,270 at Scott Stadium, he said, “I have a clear reference point now of where we are starting from.”

The Spiders on Sept. 3 face another first-year UVA coach, Tony Elliott.

In 2016, Richmond was ranked fourth in the FCS preseason poll and the CAA favorite under coach Danny Rocco. This year’s Spiders will likely be viewed among the conference’s top five, but by no means the favorites. The league on Thursday morning releases its predicted order of finish, as established by a vote of head coaches and media relations directors.

William & Mary is expected to be picked in the same area as UR, fourth or fifth among 13. The Tribe opens Friday, Sept. 1, at FBS member Charlotte.

Since the FCS launched in 1978, CAA Football members are 40-219 versus FBS competition. Richmond as a CAA Football member has five of those wins (2000 at Arkansas State, 2006 at Duke, 2009 at Duke, 2011 at Duke, 2016 at Virginia). William & Mary as a CAA Football member has a pair of them (1998 at Temple, 2009 at Virginia).