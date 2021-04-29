For hot-hitting Dominic Toso and restarting Spiders, shaking off rust is leadoff job

Richmond is scheduled to get back at it with a four-game A-10 series against Davidson (20-18, 4-8 A-10) that starts Friday at Pitt Field.

“I think I’ve done a really good job over these past two weeks of sticking to my routine that I’ve been doing,” said Toso, a 6-foot-1, 205-pounder from Philadelphia. “I made sure in the beginning of the year to kind of be ready for pauses and not be frustrated when they come about.

“I definitely feel 100% ready to go. I feel prepared. I think the coaches did a really good job of setting us up for success.”

Richmond plays only league games through the remainder of the regular season. The four-team A-10 tournament is set for May 27-29 at the field of the top seed.

Winning was mostly what drew Toso to UR from Bucknell, where he spent his first two college years. Toso regularly played and did well. The Bison went 31-60-1 during his two seasons. He was familiar with two of Richmond's players through summer-league competition, and also knew Nate Mulberg, UR's assistant/recruiting coordinator, a member of the Bucknell staff in 2016.