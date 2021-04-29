For hot-hitting Dominic Toso and restarting Spiders, shaking off rust is leadoff job

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times ...”
Apply Charles Dickens’ memorable spin from “A Tale of Two Cities” to Dominic Toso, the University of Richmond’s redshirt junior third baseman. He’s batting .351, with three homers and 18 RBI in 20 games, following an 18-for-37 tear (.486 with 12 RBI) in his last eight starts.
“What really helps me hit the best is when I’m focused on the team and winning,” said Toso.
Richmond (14-6) won nine of its last 11, averaging 9.2 runs during that stretch. UR ranks seventh nationally in batting (.308). Several transfers blended. They worked through early-season at-bats that led to acclimation. They were comfortable and rolling. The Spiders and Toso were in the midst of the best of times.
“And it’s only getting better,” Toso predicted.
Then, the worst of times arrived: maddening inactivity. Toso and UR haven’t played since April 11, idled by positive COVID tests and contact tracing in the Spiders program. In A-10 competition, Richmond missed a four-game series at Saint Louis and a four-game series against VCU.
Among 13 league teams, UR is the only one that hasn’t played an A-10 game. Almost all others have played between eight and 12.
The hard-to-capture positive mojo, the hitters’ timing, the gradually built confidence and lineup continuity, all that was happening two weeks ago. Then the Spiders operation shut down. Since, they’ve tried to stay sharp with intrasquad games.
Richmond is scheduled to get back at it with a four-game A-10 series against Davidson (20-18, 4-8 A-10) that starts Friday at Pitt Field.
“I think I’ve done a really good job over these past two weeks of sticking to my routine that I’ve been doing,” said Toso, a 6-foot-1, 205-pounder from Philadelphia. “I made sure in the beginning of the year to kind of be ready for pauses and not be frustrated when they come about.
“I definitely feel 100% ready to go. I feel prepared. I think the coaches did a really good job of setting us up for success.”
Richmond plays only league games through the remainder of the regular season. The four-team A-10 tournament is set for May 27-29 at the field of the top seed.
Winning was mostly what drew Toso to UR from Bucknell, where he spent his first two college years. Toso regularly played and did well. The Bison went 31-60-1 during his two seasons. He was familiar with two of Richmond's players through summer-league competition, and also knew Nate Mulberg, UR's assistant/recruiting coordinator, a member of the Bucknell staff in 2016.
Toso sought what he termed “a little bit better environment for baseball," and batted .288 with team-leading totals of five homers and 17 RBI last year in the Spiders' 17-game season that was halted in mid-March by the pandemic.
Richmond is off to its best start in Tracy Woodson’s eight years as coach.
“We’re in a really good position to make some noise in the A-10, so I’m excited,” said Toso. “I couldn’t be more thankful I made this [transfer] decision. I think it all worked out more than perfectly. Every day, I think about how lucky I am. Understanding that allows me to perform on the field.”
Note: Fan attendance at Pitt Field remains limited to Richmond team guests because of facility limitations and physical distancing requirements.
