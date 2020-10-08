For Spider Tim Coleman, pandemic provides period to grow into NFL prospect

“I always felt like I had the ability, the skills (for the NFL). I just have to put it all together and put it on film on a more consistent basis,” said Coleman.

Here is where the pandemic could be beneficial for him. UR will play at least six games in the spring and then a full 2021 fall season. That will give Coleman ample opportunity to stand out following 10 straight months of strength and conditioning.

“I see it as a time to improve,” he said. “Get stronger and bigger in the weight room, because these (NFL defensive linemen) are not like FCS-level guys. You’re not going against an occasional 310-pounder. You’re going against one every single snap, especially playing inside.”

Coleman’s presence at UR is related to his NFL goal. He spent his first college year at Furman, starting all 11 games in 2016, at age 18, and earning FCS freshman All-American honors. The Paladins operated out of an option offense, and Coleman wanted something different.

“I just felt like it was a better opportunity to make it to the NFL (playing) in more of an NFL scheme here,” he said. “The NFL has turned into a passing league. The option, I just didn't see it translating as well as playing in a system like at Richmond.”