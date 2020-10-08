For Spider Tim Coleman, pandemic provides period to grow into NFL prospect

Sundays are the strangest days for Tim Coleman, a University of Richmond offensive lineman.
On fall Sundays, Coleman is accustomed to visiting the UR training-room to address aches, watching video of Saturday’s game, going through a light workout, and getting a head start on strategic preparation for the next opponent. Add schoolwork.
Sunday is, in many ways, a college football player’s busiest day of the week.
Not this fall. At least not at Richmond.
UR and almost all FCS programs chose not to play games this year in response to the national health crisis. By now, the Spiders would be about halfway through their 2020 schedule. Instead, they’re working out, conducting periodic practices, and prepping for a spring-semester schedule that will involve six CAA games, and perhaps two nonconference dates, too.
“It (stinks) when you see other people play,” said Coleman, referring to FBS teams. “Like, ‘Dang, I could be out there on the field playing right now.’”
On recent Sundays, Coleman has studied a lot of Spanish.
If Coleman reaches his goal, Sunday may again be a busy work day, in an NFL uniform. The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder from Stone Mountain, Ga., is viewed as a potential pro. Coleman, a left tackle, has started 23 straight games at UR, though he projects as an NFL center. He was named second team all-CAA in 2019.
“I always felt like I had the ability, the skills (for the NFL). I just have to put it all together and put it on film on a more consistent basis,” said Coleman.
Here is where the pandemic could be beneficial for him. UR will play at least six games in the spring and then a full 2021 fall season. That will give Coleman ample opportunity to stand out following 10 straight months of strength and conditioning.
“I see it as a time to improve,” he said. “Get stronger and bigger in the weight room, because these (NFL defensive linemen) are not like FCS-level guys. You’re not going against an occasional 310-pounder. You’re going against one every single snap, especially playing inside.”
Coleman’s presence at UR is related to his NFL goal. He spent his first college year at Furman, starting all 11 games in 2016, at age 18, and earning FCS freshman All-American honors. The Paladins operated out of an option offense, and Coleman wanted something different.
“I just felt like it was a better opportunity to make it to the NFL (playing) in more of an NFL scheme here,” he said. “The NFL has turned into a passing league. The option, I just didn't see it translating as well as playing in a system like at Richmond.”
After Coleman determined he would switch schools, Richmond became an attractive destination in part because of the presence of Kevin Johnson, who was a UR quarterback at the time, and Jordan Payne, a former Spiders linebacker. The three played at Atlanta's Pace Academy for coach Chris Slade, the former Virginia All-American from Newport News and NFL linebacker from 1993-2001. Coleman sat out 2017 at UR as a transfer.
When the fall of 2021 arrives, Coleman will be among a handful of sixth-year Spiders taking advantage of the NCAA position that an extra season of eligibility was appropriate in light of this year’s COVID-19 impact.
“I try to see everything as a positive, everything as a blessing,” said Coleman. “It gives me the opportunity to become the best Tim Coleman I can be, gives me another year to get bigger and stronger.”
