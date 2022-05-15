For Spiders lacrosse, pain of NCAA tournament defeat at Penn signifies gain

PHILADELPHIA – Ryan Lanchbury wasn’t even in a threatening spot when he got poked in the face.

The University of Richmond’s star lacrosse attack was 15 yards in front of the goal, basically stationary with the ball, at Penn in the NCAA tournament’s first round Saturday with about four minutes left in a 9-9 game.

Quaker freshman defender Tyler Kuehl extended his stick and forcefully jabbed the protective cage of Lanchbury’s helmet, sending his head back, a clear signal that Penn viewed Lanchbury as the Spider to disrupt in clutch time.

Penn was penalized, UR scored a man-up goal off a Lanchbury assist, and the Spiders went ahead 10-9 against the tournament’s No. 3 seed and Ivy League champion.

The Quakers bounced back to prevail 11-10 in overtime. Immediately after the winning shot hit the net 17 seconds into OT, Spiders dropped where they were on the field, and UR coach Dan Chemotti stood frozen, hands on hips. He stayed that way for about a minute.

Apart from Chemotti, Richmond’s coach since the program began playing Division I lacrosse in 2014, Lanchbury is the team rep to provide big-picture perspective on how this defeat stung Spiders perhaps more than any other.

UR was on the doorstep, leaning in on its first NCAA tournament win in school history. The Spiders lost in 2014, 2018 and 2019. Lanchbury completed his career having started in three NCAA tournaments.

“It’s interesting that I think the mentality changed every year,” said Lanchbury, a graduate student from Burlington, Ontario. “In my first four years, we went to the (NCAA) tournament and it was kind of like a bonus. We were excited to be there. No doubt we were going to go and play our hardest. But I don’t think we all expected to win.

“I think this was a different year where we really came in here expecting to win. We didn’t care about the rankings. We didn’t care about who (opponents) have or what the name on the jersey says. Everybody came in this week expecting to win.”

The national takeaways on the Spiders’ loss at Penn were that this was a highly competitive, entertaining game, and the Southern Conference champion Spiders were significantly better than most evaluators had assumed. They fell behind 5-2 after the first quarter. Instead of getting rolled, Richmond remained poised, gradually got back in the game, and took an 8-7 lead in the third period.

In past years, according to Chemotti, the talk in the Spiders’ camp was about qualifying for the NCAA tournament. That faded a bit this season, when Richmond beat No. 2 Virginia 17-13 in early April. UR looked as if it could make a move in the NCAA tournament if it could gain access by winning the SoCon title, which it did.

“Things have shifted from the first time we (went) to the NCAA tournament to this year,” said Chemotti. “A lot of (last) week was just resetting our commitments and understanding like, ‘We can compete with anybody in the country, and we’ve got to be prepared to do that.’

“That’s the mentality we needed to have.”