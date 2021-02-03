For UR quarterback Beau English, pandemic brought silver lining: law school

The University of Richmond has one of those hard-to-find positive stories associated with the global health crisis. Beau English is headed to the UR School of Law.

English, a Spiders quarterback, recently gained acceptance, and this development was made feasible by the extra year of eligibility fall athletes received from the NCAA because of the pandemic. The extra year will allow English to finish work toward his undergraduate degree and then begin law school while remaining on scholarship.

“Law school became an option. I asked around about it, asked if it was even possible," said English, a redshirt junior. "Luckily, it was."

English is on track to complete his undergraduate degree (political science) over the summer. Law school starts in the fall. He has two fall seasons of football eligibility remaining.

“I’ll be on scholarship the rest of my time playing football here, so that will cover my first one-and-a-half years of law school, which is about half of law school,” said English.

A scholarship from the law school will help English with subsequent attendance costs. Roughly his first two years of the three-year law program will be covered, according to English. He has not determined on which area of law he will focus.