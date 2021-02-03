For UR quarterback Beau English, pandemic brought silver lining: law school

The University of Richmond has one of those hard-to-find positive stories associated with the global health crisis. Beau English is headed to the UR School of Law.
English, a Spiders quarterback, recently gained acceptance, and this development was made feasible by the extra year of eligibility fall athletes received from the NCAA because of the pandemic. The extra year will allow English to finish work toward his undergraduate degree and then begin law school while remaining on scholarship.
“Law school became an option. I asked around about it, asked if it was even possible," said English, a redshirt junior. "Luckily, it was."
English is on track to complete his undergraduate degree (political science) over the summer. Law school starts in the fall. He has two fall seasons of football eligibility remaining.
“I’ll be on scholarship the rest of my time playing football here, so that will cover my first one-and-a-half years of law school, which is about half of law school,” said English.
A scholarship from the law school will help English with subsequent attendance costs. Roughly his first two years of the three-year law program will be covered, according to English. He has not determined on which area of law he will focus.
“I want to see how the classes go, and I’m sure I’ll get an internship,” said English. “Once I get the internship, I think I’ll figure out which field I want to go into.”
English, from Stevenson, Md., spent two years at Air Force and transferred to UR during the summer of 2019. That season, he played in eight Spiders’ games, with three starts. Almost all FCS teams did not play in 2020 because of the pandemic. UR did not compete.
Senior Joe Mancuso is expected to start when UR begins its spring-semester season March 6 against visiting William & Mary, but coach Russ Huesman said he expects English to also play a considerable amount through Richmond’s six games.
“Beau has played a lot of football for us, especially early on [in 2019], so we’re going in feeling good about that position, no question,” said Huesman. “I’m so proud of [English] to get that opportunity to go to law school. That tells you a little something about him as a person … pretty neat deal.”
When English switched from Air Force to UR, he viewed law school as a possibility a year or two after he finished playing college football. With the NCAA’s announcement that fall sports athletes would gain another season of eligibility, English began exploring law-school qualification late last summer.
He prepared for the LSAT (Law School Admission Test) while he was involved in fall-semester undergraduate classes and the Spiders’ fall-ball practices.
“That was kind of stressful,” said English. “But I am really happy that I got in.”
NOTE: The Spiders begin official preseason preparation Friday at Robins Stadium, with the first of 18 practices that will lead into game week.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor